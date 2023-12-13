Implicity Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

This milestone will fuel Implicity's rapid US expansion by providing valuable co-sell support and benefits including seamless integration, increased reliability, and expanded access to AWS services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPLICITY ®, a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

"This is an important milestone that amplifies our reach and validates our mission to bring digital innovation to cardiology. By deepening our relationship with AWS, we can help even more clinicians improve cardiac care by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enable more efficient and effective remote monitoring," said Jon Hunt, PhD., Implicity's Chief Commercial Officer in North America.

Implicity's AI-powered* platform allows healthcare professionals to better manage the growing streams of patient information being produced by cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), such as pacemakers and implanted defibrillators. The solutions can also interpret data and automatically alert care teams when intervention is required.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Implicity with co-sell support that enables partners to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

"Before Implicity, our team would have spent hours weeding through alerts and reports. This would have delayed the treatment of patients with clinically significant events or critical episodes. Additionally, their customer support and service has been second to none. They are truly dedicated to helping clinicians streamline their care and optimize their workflow. This system is life-changing," said Dan Morris, Device Clinic Lead at the Heart Center of Nevada.

AWS ISV Accelerate program members are held to the industry's highest standards. To gain acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, proof of customer excellence was required to validate the success users have experienced using the technology. Implicity also had to pass a rigorous technical and security review of its platform to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. The program gives Implicity-focused co-selling support and access to expanded sales enablement resources from AWS. It also provides technical enablement and business resources to enhance Implicity's offerings and drive innovation.

About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech software company dedicated to providing the best remote care to patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices and heart failure. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, PhD, the platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for patients with cardiac implants and heart failure.

Implicity's platform provides critical health information augmented by FDA-cleared AI* algorithms, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes. With access to the Health Data Hub**, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 94,000 patients in over 195 medical facilities across the US and Europe. To learn more, visit www.implicity.com

*FDA cleared Class II medical device and CE marked Class I (under MDD) medical device; see the instructions for use for more information.

**Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes

