Implicity Expands Senior Leadership Team with New U.S. Chief Commercial Officer

Medical device industry veteran, Jon Hunt, will lead the next phase of growth for Implicity as demand for remote cardiac monitoring and data management solutions soars

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and cardiac data management solutions, announced that Jon Hunt, PhD., has joined the company as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), North America. In this role, Hunt will focus on business and sales strategies for the U.S. market to maximize growth, scale operations, and support technological innovations that help meet the growing demand for remote cardiac monitoring.

Hunt brings nearly four decades of experience in the cardiovascular medical device industry. Most recently, Hunt served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer at HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that developed the first 3D vector ECG platform for heart attack detection. As a vital member of the senior leadership team, he played a critical role in taking the company public.

Prior to HeartBeam, Hunt held multiple leadership positions at organizations such as the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC), Cryterion Medical and Cameron Health. In addition, he served as president and CEO of Bardy Diagnostics, whose novel ECG monitoring system achieved U.S. and European approval under his leadership. Hunt began his career with Cardiac Pacemakers (now Boston Scientific Corporation) as the director of clinical programs.

"Having an executive of Jon's caliber and experience is key to achieving our goal of becoming the leader in remote cardiac monitoring in the U.S. market. Jon brings extensive experience in the CRM/EP market and a proven track record of scaling startup companies and building commercial teams. We look forward to his guidance and expertise as we continue to build on our successes and provide healthcare professionals nationwide with more effective solutions for managing heart disease," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, electrophysiologist, CEO and co-founder of Implicity.

Hunt joins Implicity as the company hits several critical business inflection points. Implicity recently submitted for U.S. FDA clearance for a machine learning algorithm that can predict acute heart failure, the world's leading cause of hospitalization. And in May, Implicity revealed ground-breaking research demonstrating its AI-powered solutions significantly improve outcomes for patients with cardiac implantable devices. This as the U.S. market for remote patient monitoring has experienced significant growth. According to recent reports , the industry is expected to reach a value of more than $25 billion by 2028.

"I could not be more excited to join the Implicity team at this important juncture," said Hunt. "I've witnessed firsthand the healthcare ecosystem's need for innovative solutions that can enable providers to monitor remote cardiac devices more effectively, and analyze massive volumes of cardiac data more efficiently. The company and its AI-powered technology are poised to revolutionize cardiology care delivery, and improve the lives of millions of people around the globe."

About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech software company that provides the best remote care to patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices and heart failure. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, Ph.D., the platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for patients with cardiac implants.

Implicity's platform provides critical health information augmented by FDA-cleared AI algorithms, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes. With access to the Health Data Hub*, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 94,000 patients in over 195 medical facilities across the U.S. and Europe. To learn more, visit www.implicity.com

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

