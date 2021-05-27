Implicity Inc. Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with MicroPort CRM USA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced a distribution agreement with MicroPort CRM, a major medical device player that develops state-of-the-art pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and ECG diagnostic solutions for the treatment and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Under the deal, MicroPort CRM can sell and distribute Implicity's innovative, cloud-based solution in the United States as part of its remote patient monitoring offerings with a new digital service that allows cardiologists and electrophysiologists to seamlessly manage data being collected by various cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs).

"We are excited to partner with Implicity and their cloud-based remote monitoring platform, which creates a more efficient and comprehensive workflow for healthcare providers to manage patients with CIEDs. Our teams have worked closely to better integrate MicroPort's CIED data into Implicity's platform, enabling Implicity to be the best suited third-party platform for our customers when it comes to the remote monitoring of MicroPort CIED implants," said Aamir Mahmood, Vice President, MicroPort Americas.

Implicity provides a cloud-based and AI-driven universal cardiac remote monitoring platform that aggregates data from CIEDs across all manufacturers (MicroPort, Medtronic, Abbott, Biotronik and Boston Scientific) and manages the entire clinical and administrative workflow thus enabling medical centers to scale their cardiac remote monitoring practices and optimize their revenues. The solution also integrates patient clinical data from the electronic health record (EHR) systems and other sources. The combined information is then automatically analyzed by the technology to determine true high priority events (those that warrant further action) – thus providing a more meaningful and efficient alert management.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with MicroPort CRM. This distribution partnership will help us reach out to fast growing number of healthcare providers that need to scale their cardiac remote monitoring practices, cope with the data tsunami from cardiac implants and improve patient outcome," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, electrophysiologist, CEO and founder of Implicity.

About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech created in 2016 with a global presence and a strong leadership position in Europe. Implicity provides a remote cardiac monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and medical centers to deliver high-quality care for patients with connected cardiac devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first company authorized to access the Health Data Hub*, one of largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 40,000 patients in over 70 medical facilities across Europe and the United States. For more information visit: www.implicity.com

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform put in place by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

About Microport CRM

MicroPort CRM is a pioneering company in the field of Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM), and a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation (stock code: 00853.HK ), with world headquarters in Clamart, near Paris, France. Through their long-standing expertise in CRM, MicroPort CRM develops, manufactures and markets around the world cardiac pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization systems and ECG diagnostic solutions for the management of cardiac rhythm disorders and heart failure. Our state-of-the-art products are manufactured in Clamart, France, Saluggia, Italy, and in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. For more information, please refer to www.microport.com

