Implicity Launches a Solution to Improve Remote Monitoring of Heart Failure Patients

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity, a leader in remote patient monitoring software and cardiac data management solutions, announced the company is expanding its line of products and services with a new dedicated heart failure solution. The new AI-based tool was designed in collaboration with Withings – a leading provider of connected devices for remote patient monitoring.

In addition to integrating all kinds of cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs), Implicity's universal platform now provides seamless support for data gathered through devices in the Withings ecosystem, including smart scales. Using a CE marked medical-grade algorithm, Implicity's heart failure solution automatically alerts medical care teams when a patient being remotely monitored for heart failure has missing or inconsistent weight data or experiences sudden weight gain.

"Weight gain is one of the earliest clinical signs that indicates a patient's condition with heart failure may be getting worse: patients can gain up to ten pounds due to fluid retention and edema when they decompensate. Using our solution in combination with innovative smart devices, like the Withings scale, care teams now know when these symptoms first develop so that doctors can be proactive and provide early treatment to avoid hospitalization or ultimately death," said Dr. Arnaud Rosier, cardiologist and CEO of Implicity.

Implicity's heart failure solution is already being used by more than a dozen medical centers in France. To accelerate its adoption, the company recently signed a commercial agreement with Bayer HealthCare SAS France.

"Implicity and Bayer have a shared mission to not only improve the quality of life for patients with heart failure, but also optimize their care and help reduce overall healthcare costs," said Dr. Rosier. "Drawing on Bayer's strong network of medical professionals and its recognized expertise in cardiology, we can speed up the international roll-out of this unique solution – providing healthcare professionals around the globe with a more holistic approach to the management of heart diseases."

"Comprehensive management includes treatment, prevention and prediction. Implicity's solution is part of this approach. This a very promising medical technology company with concrete research and development projects and solid data and AI expertise. We are delighted with this collaboration and to be able to contribute together to accelerate the adoption of heart failure telemonitoring in France," said Guilhem Maffre-Bauge, Director of Business Unit General practice, Bayer Pharmaceuticals France.

Heart failure remains the world's leading cause of death, affecting approximately 5.7 million people in the United Sates alone. It is also the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65. Remote monitoring of heart failure patients makes it possible to avoid preventable hospitalization, improve the quality of life of fragile patients and strengthen patient adherence.

About Implicity

Implicity is a digital MedTech created in 2016 with a global presence and a strong leadership position in Europe. Implicity provides a remote cardiac monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and medical centers to deliver high-quality care for patients with connected cardiac devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first company authorized to access the Health Data Hub*, one of the largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 40,000 patients in over 70 medical facilities across Europe and the United States. For more information visit: www.implicity.com

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform put in place by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

[email protected]

617-894-1153

SOURCE Implicity

Related Links

https://www.implicity.com/

