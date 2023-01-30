Implicity Partners with German Society of Cardiologists in Private Practice (BNK)

Highly respected cardiologist organization in Germany names Implicity's remote patient monitoring and data management platform as a solution of choice for organization members.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and cardiac data management solutions, announced a new partnership with the German Society of Cardiologists in Private Practice (BNK) – a founding member of the ESC Council for Cardiology Practice .

BNK's decision to collaborate with Implicity was based on positive references from hundreds of cardiologists who are already using the platform for remote monitoring of patients with heart failure, which recently became eligible for insurance reimbursement.

Last Spring, Implicity worked with Health Care Systems Gmbh (HCSG) to develop a telemedicine solution called "Hedy." The Hedy system is designed to help cardiologists in Germany launch remote monitoring programs. HCSG, a leading provider of digital precision medicine, equips cardiologists with external devices such as scales, ECGs, blood pressure monitors, etc. Implicity's cloud-based platform provides cardiologists with streamlined access to data and reports from various devices across different manufacturers.

After extensive testing, the Hedy offering is now listed as a solution of choice for all BNK members, which represents more than 90 percent of the practicing cardiologists in Germany.

"We want to ensure that all heart failure patients receive optimal care. Even those who find it difficult to get to the doctor because they live in rural areas or, in particular, elderly patients. With Hedy and the companies HCSG and Implicity at our side, the start for this is quite easy, and we can benefit from their years of experience. The direct accessibility and service can't be beaten," said Dr. Placke, specialist practice for cardiological primary and specialty care in Rostock, Germany.

"Cardiologists need the support of competent service providers to operate a telemedicine center. The practices we interviewed reported their excellent experience, reliable service, and HCSGˈs profound expertise in monitoring with external devices. Implants from all major manufacturers can be connected via the Implicity system. This provides cardiologists with a common portal for all forms of telemonitoring. We see this as a great advantage for patient care," added Simon Glück, Managing Director of BNK Service GmbH.

"We want telemonitoring for heart failure to reach all patients eligible for this innovative treatment method as quickly as possible. That is why we are pleased to have gained HCSG and Implicity, two very capable partners for cardiology practices," said Susanne Oldenburg of BNK Service GmbH.

About Implicity

Implicity® ( http://www.implicity.com/ ) is a MedTech software company co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier MD. The team at Implicity delivers a unique universal cardiac remote monitoring and research platform to clinics and service companies – helping them provide the best remote care to cardiac patients. Implicity develops unique AI and knowledge-based algorithms with the potential to predict patient health status, which reduces the workload on healthcare professionals.

The Implicity platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from all implantable cardiac electronic devices across all major manufacturers and improves care for patients with chronic heart failure conditions. Implicity proudly protects more than 70,000 patients in 150+ medical facilities across the United States and Europe. www.implicity.com

About Health Care Systems GMBH

Health Care Systems GmbH (https://hcsg.de) is a leading provider of solutions for digital precision medicine. The HCSG team has more than 16 years of experience in telemedicine care for patients with heart failure. Today, HCSG serves patients throughout Germany and Switzerland with more than 60 employees at three locations. HCSG has developed the hedy Telemonitoring Program (https://hedy.de) specifically for use in telemedicine centers. The system is particularly easy to use because it is tailored to the needs of older people with severe chronic illnesses. Specialized nurses staff HCSG's service center with special training in telephone care for people with heart failure. Health data is processed in a high-security data center in Germany.

