Implicity Simplifies Cardiac RPM Workflows with New InLink Solution

In-clinic tool automatically and securely links manufacturer programmers with Implicity's data management solution for faster, more efficient remote monitoring workflows

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, introduced the immediate availability of InLink, a new in-clinic tool that streamlines remote cardiac monitoring workflows.

Rather than having to use a USB thumb drive, InLink enables fast, secure wireless connections between the manufacturer programming systems for various cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) and the Implicity platform – making data exchanges faster, safer and more efficient.

"InLink provides direct access to data and diagnostics collected by manufacturer programming systems during in-clinic device checks, eliminating the need for cumbersome manual data transfers and reducing security risks posed by USBs, such as ransomware. The transmissions now happen automatically, saving clinicians valuable time they can dedicate back to patient care," said Ad́élie Cerrato, Product Manager at Implicity.

Cardiology practices must provide routine in-clinic checks for patients with CIEDs (e.g., pacemakers, ILRs, defibrillators). During visits, remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices are interrogated by manufacturer programming systems (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Biotronik, Microport) to retrieve discrete data and diagnostic reports, test the device and make necessary setting adjustments.

All of that information then needs to be transferred into Implicity's cardiac remote monitoring software or electronic medical record (EMR) systems. Previously, the reports had to be printed or downloaded onto a portable USB thumb drive. InLink modernizes this tedious process by allowing the systems to communicate and transfer data automatically. What's more, InLink makes it easy to create in-clinic reports and access manufacturer PDFs at the end of each patient visit.

"When you consider some cardiac clinics seeing over 50 patients daily, the benefits of InLink are substantial. The tool will easily save clinicians hours each week and liberate them from manual, repetitive tasks," added Dr. Arnaud Rosier, CEO, and founder of Implicity. "This is yet another example of Implicity delivering innovative, practical solutions that help unify RPM workflows, improve the lives of clinicians and enable better more effective cardiac care."

About Implicity

Implicity is a MedTech software company dedicated to providing the best remote care to patients with connected cardiac implantable electronic devices. Co-founded by cardiac electrophysiologist Arnaud Rosier, MD, our platform aggregates, normalizes, and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers, improving care for those with chronic heart failure conditions.

As the first and only cardiac implant remote monitoring company to receive FDA clearance for an AI-based algorithm, Implicity's platform provides critical health information, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions for better patient outcomes. With access to the Health Data Hub*, one of the world's largest databases of heart disease patients, Implicity is able to develop its AI solutions based on more robust data. The company is protecting more than 80,000 patients in over 150 medical facilities across the US and Europe. To learn more, visit www.implicity.com

Implicity®, Inc., is a Delaware corporation with offices located at 185 Alewife Brook Pkwy 210, Cambridge, MA 02138 USA, file number 5917973.

* Health Data Hub is a health data platform established by the French government to combine existing health patient databases and facilitate their usage for research and development purposes.

Media Contact:

Andrea LePain

eMedia Junction

617-275-8112

[email protected]

SOURCE Implicity