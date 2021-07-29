Implicity to Exhibit its Comprehensive Portfolio and Present New Scientific Data at HRS Annual Scientific Sessions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implicity , a leader in remote patient monitoring and cardiac data management solutions, today announced its newest technology will be featured at Heart Rhythm 2021 (HRS) and that the company will present scientific data at the annual Scientific Sessions. HRS is one of the biggest international medical events and is taking place July 28 - 31, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as virtually.

Implicity's newest technology is presented in an abstract that was selected by the Scientific Committee for an e-Poster presentation. The poster presentation, "A Novel Proprietary Algorithm Reduces The False Positive Rate Of Medtronic LNQ11 ICM Devices By 79%", is scheduled for Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:20 am ET.

During the session, the company's founder and CEO, Dr. Arnaud Rosier, will highlight positive results of a scientific study examining the use of Implicity's new cloud-based machine-learning algorithm to analyze ECG recordings from patients implanted with a Medtronic Reveal LNQ11 insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) – a wireless device that provides remote patient monitoring for detection of irregular heartbeats. Findings of the study demonstrate that Implicity's proprietary algorithm successfully reduced false positives by 79%, while maintaining 99.28% sensitivity.



"The results have significant implications for the clinical resources allotted to remote monitoring. False positives from ICMs are very common, which places a significant burden on clinicians who need to sift through noise and adjudicate misclassified abnormalities, especially for atrial fibrillation diagnosis," said Dr. Rosier, who is also an electrophysiologist. "We are excited to report that our AI demonstrated clear clinical value by effectively reducing false positive rates without compromising specificity or patient safety."

Implicity is also exhibiting at the event (Booth #1048) and is showcasing a number of product enhancements and AI-driven innovations to its advanced technology platform. The Implicity® platform is medical decision aid software that collects and unifies data from all cardiac implants manufacturers (Abbott, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, MicroPort). The platform includes a billing engine, a heart failure module, and numerous features and functionalities designed to optimize care workflows. New releases include:

Disconnected Patient Management – this feature included on the Implicity remote monitoring platform notifies care teams when data from a patient's cardiac implantable electronic device (CIED) is interrupted or stops, and sends automated patient communications via an SMS app.

Insertable Cardiac Monitoring Analysis Solution - a CE-marked medical device software, pending 510(k) FDA clearance, designed to assess arrhythmias in Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) and tackle the false positive issue. This algorithm's performances are demonstrated in the abstract described above.

Advanced Research Tool – enables multicentric research and clinical studies by collecting data readily available for research from Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices and other connected devices. The solution also manages patient data consent and organizes cross-device data.

a CE-marked medical device software, pending 510(k) FDA clearance, designed to assess arrhythmias in Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM) and tackle the false positive issue. This algorithm's performances are demonstrated in the abstract described above. Advanced Research Tool – enables multicentric research and clinical studies by collecting data readily available for research from Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices and other connected devices. The solution also manages patient data consent and organizes cross-device data.

In-booth presentations will be conducted every day to demonstrate Implicity's technology.



About Implicity

Implicity provides a remote monitoring and research platform used by Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities and cardiac electrophysiology centers to deliver better high-quality care of high quality for their patients with connected Cardiac Implantable Electronic Devices. On this platform, Implicity aggregates, normalizes and standardizes data from any implantable cardiac device across all manufacturers. Furthermore, Implicity carries out R&D on AI-based algorithms aiming at improving patient care and serving the future of preventive medicine. Implicity has been the first private company authorized to access the Health Data Hub 4 , one of largest databases of patients with heart diseases in the world, supporting the development of its AI solutions. Implicity covers more than 40,000 patients in over 70 medical facilities across Europe and the United States.

