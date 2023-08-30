Important Notification of Data Security Incident

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime)/Magellan Rx is committed to member transparency. As part of our commitment, we are sharing a recent security incident that may have affected a subset of its covered Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota members.

On July 11, 2023, Prime became aware that an unauthorized actor obtained access to an employee's mobile email account. That email account contained documents that included members' personal health information, including name, address, date of birth, member ID number and medication(s). Upon discovery of this incident, Prime immediately conducted a comprehensive investigation of this matter and immediately disabled the compromised credentials. Prime has blacklisted the unauthorized actor's IP addresses and established monitoring for any future login attempts. Prime has obtained no evidence to indicate that the information involved in this incident was actually accessed or has been misused.

Prime takes the responsibility to safeguard member personal information very seriously and remains committed to protecting the privacy and security of the information entrusted to the company. Prime will continue to review internal procedures for potential improvements to strengthen account security, reinforce its existing policies and practices, and evaluate additional safeguards to help prevent a similar incident from reoccurring.

Prime recommends members regularly monitor any explanation of benefits statements received. Members that notice any unfamiliar health care services or have questions about this situation should contact the company's member services at 844-765-5942.

