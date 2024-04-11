Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx present award-winning and industry-leading clinical insights at AMCP

Prime/MRx remains at the forefront of GLP-1 research, presenting weight loss studies at this year's annual meeting

EAGAN, Minn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC/Magellan Rx Management, LLC (Prime/MRx) continues to publish award-winning and industry-leading research on a range of clinical topics impacting the health care and pharmacy benefit management industry. Thought leaders from Prime/MRx will present eight research studies at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Annual Meeting, April 15-18 in New Orleans.

Health outcomes teams from the organization used integrated medical and pharmacy claims data to evaluate real-world drug utilization, managed care pharmacy programs, and associated costs of care for a range of conditions, including weight loss, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and multiple sclerosis.

"Prime/MRx health outcomes and clinical research enables our teams to access critical data that can lead to improved health outcomes and reduced health care costs," said David Lassen, PharmD, chief clinical officer at Prime/MRx. "This research also demonstrates not only our ability to lead with insights that have an impact on our industry, but it's at the nexus of our ability to reimagine pharmacy management to provide the same care we would want for our loved ones."

The following studies will be featured at the event. For a full recap of these studies, click here.

Four of the studies presented at AMCP relate to glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist (GLP-1) drugs, which has been a focus area for Prime/MRx since the organization announced its analysis of real-world integrated pharmacy and medical claims data of non-diabetic individuals who newly started GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. That analysis showed low adherence and increased cost of care for individuals in the first year of GLP-1 therapy. For additional insights from Prime/MRx on GLP-1 drugs and solutions, visit our GLP-1 Strategy page.

Prime/MRx residents also will present two additional research studies, "Retrospective Claims Analysis of Opioid Prescribing Patterns: Single and Combination Agents for Acute Pain and Subsequent Conversion to Chronic Opioid Usage Among Commercial Members," and "Real-World Utilization Differences Between SGLT2 Inhibitors and GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Post Metformin Monotherapy."

Prime/MRx researchers also will participate in several on-stage sessions during AMCP Annual. More information about these presentations can be found on the Prime/MRx events page or the AMCP Annual website. And for more information on the studies noted above, visit the Prime/MRx newsroom.

