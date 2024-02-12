Important Orders for Safeture's Platform

News provided by

Safeture AB

12 Feb, 2024, 03:13 ET

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exlog Global, a leading security and risk management partner of Safeture, has signed four new multi-year agreements with global organizations leveraging Safeture's platform. The agreement will help the organizations to protect what matters most - their people.

The deals signed by Exlog Global are another important milestone for Safeture into the American market. The new clients include:

  • A global provider of highly engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and systems.
  • A well-known SaaS organization focusing on website building and hosting.
  • A leader in the promotion and protection of democracy in over 50 countries.
  • A worldwide mission, relief, and development agency focusing on missionaries and evangelism in over 100 countries.

These clients benefit from the Safeture platform and Exlog's security assistance, expert advisory, and client success. This reflects the market appetite to manage agile and intuitive technology and expertise to gain organizational resilience.

About Safeture AB
Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete platform designed to handle safety and risks for employees, wherever they are. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps risk management- and assistance providers secure their clients, global companies, and organizations to protect what matters most - their people. The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser.

About Exlog Global

Exlog (founded in 2014) is a boutique, veteran-owned risk solutions provider headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Our programmatic solutions enhance organizational resilience by providing protective intelligence, crisis management, and security services worldwide. Our management team has decades of worldwide experience, both in official capacities and in private industry, to include elite military and law enforcement organizations as well as insurance and security assistance providers. Utilizing a risk-based approach, Exlog offers tailored solutions to meet an organization's unique needs. We provide information, insight, situational awareness, and assessments to help with strategic and operational decision-making. Our core values of Excellence, Integrity, Reliability, and Accountability inspire our every decision and action. Our values drive our organizational practices and processes, which results in a consistently high standard of work and value.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:
Safeture CEO
Magnus Hultman
+46 706 00 81 66. 
[email protected] 

