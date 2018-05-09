Imposing New Face Leads Revamped Dodge Charger Performance Lineup for 2019

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dodge Charger – America's only four-door muscle car and the sales leader in the large car segment for five years running – is doubling down with upgrades inside and out for the 2019 model year. Among the changes, the high-performance Charger models get an all-new grille design, which extends the sinister-looking front end to accentuate visual width and reflects Charger customers' continuous demand for standout exterior design. More information to come this summer …

