Imposter Syndrome affects 65% of professionals, new study finds

Study from market research firm, InnovateMR, finds that that 65% of professionals today suffer from Imposter Syndrome.

Other findings of this study include:

75% of female executives surveyed reported experiencing Imposter Syndrome.

53% of female professionals between the ages of 25-34 are currently experiencing Imposter Syndrome.

85% of women have not spoken to someone at work about their struggles, for fear of being seen as weak.

Less than 5% of employers directly address Imposter Syndrome with their staff.

50% of Imposter Syndrome sufferers are working moms, but still have a higher focus on work than personal life due to feelings of guilt.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications at InnovateMR, Brittany Nicols, grounds these findings in her own engaging personal story as a high-ranking business leader without a traditional college education. She writes how she spent most of her early professional career needing extra personal justification for her own success, and its impact on her confidence. Now able to put a name to her damaging internal dialog, she is determined to educate professionals everywhere and offer her guidance to overcoming Imposter Syndrome.

"Yep, just like Abraham Lincoln, Walt Disney, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg, I don't have a college degree. However, I don't have billions of dollars in my bank account to free myself from the voices of insecurity and self-doubt wracking my brain," Nicols states in the article. "These feelings formed a pattern which would continue. It wasn't until very recently that I was able to put a name to what I felt: Imposter Syndrome."

InnovateMR is a fiercely independent sampling and ResTech company that delivers Faster Answers™ from business and consumer audiences utilizing technologies to support agile research. As industry pioneers, InnovateMR connects organizations with targeted audiences around the world and develops forward-thinking products to support informed, data-driven strategies, and identify growth opportunities.

