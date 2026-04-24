Impresa Legal Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Drake, Adin Ross, DJ Akademiks, Stake, Kick & George Nguyen for Conspiring to Defraud New Jersey Residents

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Impresa Legal Group filed a consumer class action lawsuit on behalf of Jason Nufio and others against Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Adin Ross, Livingston "DJ Akademiks" Allen, George Nguyen, Stake, Kick and others. The complaint alleges that Drake, Ross, DJ Akademiks and Nguyen colluded together, with facilitation by Stake, to use its illegal gambling platform to discreetly transfer money to each other to finance fraudulent music botting campaigns.

The lawsuit, filed in Monmouth County Superior Court on behalf of a New Jersey Stake user, alleges that all Defendants have worked together to finance a campaign to create fraudulent streams of Drake's music, falsely inflate his popularity and notoriety, distort recommendation algorithms, disparage competitors and music label executives, and ultimately ensnare New Jersey residents in an unlicensed, online gaming platform. The complaint alleges that Stake's gaming platform is an illegal sweepstakes "real money" casino operating in violation of New Jersey's ban on sweepstakes gaming which passed overwhelmingly in 2025.

The complaint describes how the parties are strategically leveraging Stake's encrypted "tipping" feature to disseminate payments to bot operators and amplifiers in a way that is discreetly hidden from the public and regulatory view.

The lawsuit specifically points to public posts and leaked chat logs that document DJ Akademiks and Nguyen's collective coordination of funds through different payment platforms and the creation and paid promotion of narratives on social media that it alleges create fictitious praise for Drake and Ross and their music. Livingston "DJ Akademiks" Allen is a resident of Monmouth County.

Nguyen, an Australian national, is alleged to act as the facilitator to convert Stake-based cryptocurrency into cash and subsequently use those funds to execute integrated paid clipping campaigns and liaise with bot vendors to coordinate narratives.

As the complaint alleges, Stake has "outright rigged its own games in favor of Drake and Ross, in order to increase the promotional value of Drake's use of the Stake platform and make Stake.us seem more enticing to users and potential consumers."

The lawsuit seeks refunds of all wagers made by the class members, payment of all taxes owed for the ongoing illegal gaming, as well as a permanent injunction barring Stake from operating its gaming platform in violation of New Jersey law.

About Impresa Legal Group: Impresa Legal Group is a boutique law firm founded by seasoned legal practitioners with years of experience who share the goal of providing practical legal solutions to the problems its clients face. The firm advises national and international clients in the areas of litigation, government contracts, and corporate transactions. For more information please visit: impresalegal.com or email: [email protected]

SOURCE Impresa Legal Group