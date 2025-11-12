IMPROV LEARNING® AIMS TO LOWER COST OF LIVING FOR OVER SEVEN MILLION SENIOR CITIZENS MISSING SNAP BENEFITS

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROV Learning®, a leader in online driving school and driving safety courses across the country, is offering a path to lower the cost of living for millions of senior citizens who lost their SNAP benefits November 1st with their Defensive Driving Course. With nearly eight million senior citizens missing their SNAP benefits, many are being forced to turn to food pantries and soup kitchens while they wait weeks, or even months, for their benefits to be reinstated. Coinciding with this, inflation continues to soar on the heels of the latest reports and, despite the inflation-adjusted cost of living boost for Social Security beneficiaries coming in at 2.8% for 2026, it is not enough for senior citizens to keep up with rising prices.

With everyday essentials like housing, healthcare, and groceries climbing faster than senior citizens can keep up with, IMPROV Learning® offers a timely solution with many states nationwide mandating mature driver discounts. For those who complete a state-approved Defensive Driving Course offered by IMPROV Learning®, they will secure a 10% discount on their base insurance premium for three years – a potential saving that can significantly ease the financial burden of escalating costs of living with many struggling to pay for their basic needs.

Created in partnership with IMPROV™ Comedy Club to make learning fun and effective, IMPROV®'s curriculum is designed to be accessible and straightforward and can be completed on any device over 30 days with humor-powered lessons that drivers can start and stop at any time.

"Seniors are feeling the pinch everywhere – from healthcare to groceries, gas, and car insurance. We wanted to remind people that sometimes the easiest way to save money is sitting right in front of them," said Gary Alexander, CEO of Improv Learning®. "Our defensive driving course is a simple, proven way to cut costs and stay safer on the road."

Benefits for mature drivers who take a Defensive Driving Course include:

Immediate Insurance Discount : Completing IMPROV®'s Defensive Driving Course qualifies drivers for an immediate 10% discount based on their auto insurance policy, directly reducing premium costs for three consecutive years.

For more information on the, visit https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/.

About IMPROV Learning

