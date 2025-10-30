IMPROV LEARNING® TO HELP MILLIONS OF NEW YORKERS FACING SOARING INFLATION COSTS LOWER MONTHLY HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES IMMEDIATELY WITH NEW YORK DEFENSIVE DRIVING COURSE

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPROV Learning®, a leader in online driving school and driving safety courses across the country, is assisting millions of New Yorkers with the soaring cost of living as inflation continues to rise across the state. On the heels of the latest inflation reports stating that the cost of living got even more expensive for Americans last month, the state of New York State is now mailing their first-ever inflation refund checks to over 8 million households through November.

With many New Yorkers desperately seeking ways to reduce their monthly household expenses, Improv Learning® is offering a path to savings for millions of New York Drivers with their NY Defensive Driving Course by IMPROV Comedy Club. Currently, many New York drivers are paying over $4,000 yearly for auto insurance with auto rates projected to increase in 2026 by another 4%.

A timely solution for New Yorkers, the state-approved course helps drivers secure a 10% discount on their base insurance premium for three years—a potential saving that can significantly ease the financial burden of escalating costs of living in the state. Created in partnership with IMPROV™ Comedy Club to make learning fun and effective, IMPROV®'s curriculum is New York's easiest defensive driving course. Designed to be accessible and straightforward, it fits those with busy schedules and can be completed on any device over 30 days with humor-powered lessons that drivers can start and stop at any time.

"New Yorkers are feeling the pinch everywhere – from groceries, to gas, to car insurance. We wanted to remind people that sometimes the easiest way to save money is sitting right in front of them," said Gary Alexander, CEO of Improv Learning®. "Our defensive driving course is a simple, proven way to cut costs and stay safer on the road."

Benefits for New York drivers who take the New York Defensive Driving Course include:

Immediate Insurance Discount : Completing IMPROV ® 's NY State Defensive Driving Course qualifies drivers for an immediate 10% discount based on their auto insurance policy, directly reducing premium costs for three consecutive years.

: Completing IMPROV 's NY State Defensive Driving Course qualifies drivers for an immediate 10% discount based on their auto insurance policy, directly reducing premium costs for three consecutive years. Points Reduction : The course also allows eligible drivers to reduce up to four points on their license, helping them avoid license suspension

: The course also allows eligible drivers to reduce up to four points on their license, helping them avoid license suspension Convenience and Flexibility: IMPROV®'s online course is designed to be accessible and straightforward, with a curriculum that fits busy schedules and can be completed on any device.

For more information on the NY Defensive Driving Course by IMPROV Comedy Club, visit https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/.

About IMPROV Learning (new)

IMPROV Learning ® is a leader in online driving school and driving safety courses across the country. Created in partnership with IMPROV™ Comedy Club, IMPROV® is licensed and approved by most state DMVs, courts, insurance companies, and driving schools across the country. Founded on the belief that learning should be engaging and enjoyable, IMPROV® Learning combines entertainment with education to make defensive driving courses fun and effective. With state-approved courses nationwide, IMPROV® provides drivers with the tools to enhance their driving skills, reduce points on their licenses, and save on insurance premiums – all from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, visit: https://www.myimprov.com/.

