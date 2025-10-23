Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into enhanced efficiency and cost savings through automated processes like proposal development, feasibility analysis and site selection to reduce manual workloads, speed up timelines and save costs. The featured speakers will share how data-driven decision making by unifying disparate datasets for better site performance evaluation, strategic feasibility analysis and risk prediction leads to more efficient and successful trial strategies.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trial delivery remains hindered by slow planning cycles, fragmented data and manual processes that strain resources and delay timelines. Join this webinar to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is addressing these challenges through predictive forecasting and automation, enabling faster, data-driven decisions that improve operational efficiency across trial planning and execution.

Prioritizing interoperable systems and fostering collaboration can help organizations fully leverage AI's potential. This shift towards AI-driven trial planning offers a competitive edge, enabling organizations to achieve operational excellence and navigate the complexities of modern clinical research. The featured speakers will explore how AI innovations can reduce operational costs and enhance trial success rates by overcoming data integration challenges and resistance to digital transformation.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI can be leveraged to transform clinical trial delivery and empower organizations to lead in innovation and efficiency.

Join experts from the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tim Mudric, Vice President Global Therapeutic Head, Neuroscience and Ophthalmology; and Dave Hiltbrand, Associate Director of Data Science, for the live webinar on Monday, November 10, 2025, with Broadcast 1 — EMEA at 2:30pm GMT (3:30pm CET) and Broadcast 2 — North America at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 1) or Improve Clinical Trial Delivery by Leveraging AI Forecasting Tools (Broadcast 2).

