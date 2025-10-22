Overcoming Late-Stage Formulations & Manufacturing Challenges with KinetiSol Technology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how KinetiSol can boost bioavailability, streamline manufacturing and improve scalability for late-stage drug development. Attendees will gain insight into why spray drying is often chosen for early clinical development despite late-stage limitations. The featured speaker will discuss how converting spray-dried dispersions (SDDs) to KinetiSol™ dispersions (KSDs) improves bioavailability, pill burden and manufacturability. Attendees will learn about the role of solvent-free processing in overcoming scale-up bottlenecks and inefficiencies. The speaker will share case study results that demonstrated a six-fold increase in bioavailability with KinetiSol.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Many drug developers rely on spray-dried dispersions (SDDs) for early-phase development of poorly soluble compounds. While this approach offers speed and regulatory familiarity, it often leads to significant challenges later in the development process. Formulation limitations, high pill burden, inefficient solvent use and scale-up issues can make SDDs impractical for late-stage or commercial manufacturing. Join this webinar to explore how converting SDDs to KinetiSol™ dispersions (KSDs) offers a viable solution and how this strategy can enhance manufacturability, enabling the development of more robust drug products.

Spray drying is widely accepted for clinical entry but frequently falls short during scale-up. The limitations are well-known: poor solids loading, excessive solvent use and inefficient tablet manufacturing. These barriers often prevent programs from progressing beyond Phase II.

KinetiSol is a solvent-free, high-energy fusion process that avoids these scale-up bottlenecks. It expands the formulation design space, enabling the development of higher-performing drug products. In this session, a real-world case study will demonstrate how a low-loading SDD was reformulated into a KSD with six times higher bioavailability and improved tablet properties. Key improvements included the elimination of solvents, simplification of the tablet composition and a significant reduction in pill burden.

Attendees will learn how converting to KinetiSol can boost bioavailability, streamline manufacturing and improve scalability for late-stage drug development.

Register for this webinar to learn how KinetiSol solves formulation and manufacturing challenges for late-stage development.

Join Dave Miller, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, AustinPx, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Late-Stage Formulations & Manufacturing Challenges with KinetiSol Technology.

