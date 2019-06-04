Improve Photos with a Click of the Mouse - with inPixio Photo Clip 9

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trying to capture beautiful shots can be a frustrating task if everyday objects such as signs, cars, other people or unsightly items divert attention from the main subject. Wouldn't it be great if one could simply erase unwanted objects from photos to transform them into miniature artworks? This is precisely what inPixio Photo Clip 9 offers users – at an affordable price, quickly and without extensive editing work.

Never before on this planet have people taken more photos – thanks in no small part to the ever-present smartphone, people are now capturing billions of images each year. Modern digital technologies in hundreds of millions of smartphones make it possible to take unbelievably high-quality photos and snapshots – often with only details detracting from a perfect overall effect.

From street signs to buildings, cars or even entire backgrounds –in the past, erasing or editing these details on a computer was a time-consuming and complicated task that could be achieved only by professionals using advanced equipment. But not anymore – thanks to inPixio.

inPixio Photo Clip 9 is designed for anyone who would like to improve their photos and offers an extensive range of features. From cutting out objects to editing or retouching details, changing colors in areas of an image, creating high-quality photo montages or intelligently optimising images with one-click correction – Photo Clip provides all the tools that are needed.

Useful assistance: video tutorials help users get started and provide detailed explanations of individual features. These easy-to-understand tutorials were added at the request of inPixio Photo Clip users and offer helpful guidance at all levels.

The inPixio Photo Cutter tool is another useful option to help create excellent photo montages, opening up endless creative scope for retouching and recomposing images. Photo Clip also allows users to add new textures, cut out objects or add different backgrounds to transform their photos.

The new Professional Version of inPixio Photo Clip includes some impressive additional features, such as inPixio® One-Click Image Correction that uses smart technology to automatically improve their photos. The Professional Version also includes over 100 text and sticker template stamp tools as well as automatic red eye correction and colour effects (LUT packages) which significantly reduce time and effort for different optimisation steps.

Be passionate about photography, all undoubtedly have countless gems in our photo collections that are simply waiting to be transformed into artworks in a few simple steps with inPixio Photo Clip 9.

Overview of inPixio Photo Clip 9 features:

- Remove backgrounds behind objects and people

- Create photo montages

- Erase objects, people or backgrounds

- Remove scratches, creases, blemishes, etc.

- Clone tool

- Easier to use, with fewer clicks and more effective algorithms

- Import a background or select one of the available backgrounds

- Feature for sharing on Facebook, Twitter, and by email

inPixio Photo Clip 9 new features:

New: inPixio® One-Click Image Correction – Amazing pictures in just one click

New: 30 mini-videos explaining the tools – New Correction Patch tool

Improved: erase or clone areas of images

New: Choose from over 100 stickers and text templates

New: Import and edit multiple photos in one editing project

New: Color Effects (LUT)

Prices and availability:

inPixio Photo Clip 9 is now available online at a price of $49.99 for the Standard Version and $79.99 for the Professional Version.

Please visit us here: https://www.inpixio.com/photo-clip

System requirements:

Platform: PC

Operating system: Windows® 7/8/10

