Improve Your Life with Self-Awareness for Self-Improvement Month

The Myers-Briggs Company launches free eBook focused on personal development

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking after well-being and dedicating effort to personal growth is at the heart of any development plan.

To guide people to become the best version of themselves and increase their self-awareness this Self-improvement Month (September), The Myers-Briggs Company is launching a new free eBook titled Unleash Your Potential with MBTI® Personality Type.

In honor of Self-improvement Month (September), The Myers-Briggs Company is releasing a free eBook to help anyone interested in personal growth unleash their potential through 13 self-guided development lessons. Additionally, those who haven't taken the MBTI assessment or would like to give as a gift can use the code SELF23 for 10% off at www.mbtionline.com from September 1-30, 2023. Restrictions apply.
13 Self-paced Self-improvement Lessons

In 13 actionable lessons, the eBook offers guidance on self-reflection, how to take action after reflecting to cement learning, and links to supporting personal growth content such as articles, studies and blogs. Lessons cover different aspects of self-improvement, including (but not limited to):

  • Stress management
  • Awareness of others
  • Well-being
  • Motivation

Even those who haven't taken the MBTI assessment yet can gain valuable insights from the eBook's content. However, knowing MBTI personality type preferences enhances the lessons through increased self-awareness based on the research-backed and scientifically valid Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® assessment.

Click here to download the Unleash Your Potential with MBTI® Personality Type eBook

Start Working on Yourself Today

Those interested in learning about their MBTI personality type or giving the MBTI assessment as a gift can do so with the code SELF23 for 10% off from September 1-30, 2023.

Click here to take the MBTI assessment online or give as a gift.

 About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

Contact:

Meriane Morselli

MSR Communications

[email protected] 

415-989-9000


Melissa Summer

The Myers-Briggs Company

[email protected] 

650-691-9105

SOURCE The Myers-Briggs Company

