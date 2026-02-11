Improved Pharma Expands Pharmaceutical Development Services with New Automated Dissolution Capabilities

Dissolution-Instrument-Based Strategies to De-Risk and Accelerate Pharmaceutical Development



WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved Pharma, a leader in pharmaceutical research and solid-state chemistry, is pleased to announce a significant upgrade to its analytical capabilities with the installation of a fully automated dissolution system. The new equipment, featuring the Agilent 708-DS dissolution apparatus paired with the 850-DS autosampler, enhances the company's ability to provide high-resolution, information-rich data for complex drug products.

This advanced system allows for highly controlled and reproducible dissolution testing, which is critical for modern pharmaceutical development. By automating temperature control, hydrodynamics, and sampling timing, the system reduces operator variability and enables the mechanistic interpretation of dissolution experiments. These high-resolution profiles are essential for detecting subtle differences in formulation composition and solid-state changes that traditional empirical methods might miss.

"Dissolution is much more than a quality control test; it is an essential diagnostic tool that integrates solid-state form, formulation design, and manufacturing processes into a single, regulator-accepted measurement," said Steve Byrn, Chief Scientific Officer of Improved Pharma." By upgrading our capabilities, we can offer our clients a deeper understanding of the factors influencing drug release, helping them achieve target product profiles more efficiently and avoiding costly late-stage surprises."

The new capabilities are particularly powerful for formulation screening, stability studies, and process development. When integrated with Improved Pharma's existing ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC) and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC–MS) platforms, the system allows for a direct correlation between release behavior, assay, and impurity profiles.

"This investment reflects our commitment to providing rapid, data-driven decision-making for our clients," added Pam Smith, Chief Operating Officer of Improved Pharma. "The automation not only increases our sampling efficiency over extended time periods but also allows us to de-risk complex systems like amorphous solid dispersions, where performance is governed by dynamic processes that sophisticated dissolution testing can reveal."

For more detailed insights into how these new capabilities support pharmaceutical development—from solid-state diagnostics to lifecycle risk management—read the full blog post at: https://improvedpharma.com/dissolution-instrument-based-strategies-de-risk-accelerate-pharmaceutical-development/

About Improved Pharma Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, the company provides expertise in solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, and analytical testing.

SOURCE Improved Pharma