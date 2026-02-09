Improved Pharma Announces Enhanced X-Ray Diffraction and Interpretation Services to Strengthen Market Authorization Applications and Patents

Expanded solid-state characterization services now deliver advanced X-ray diffraction, expert interpretation, and regulatory-ready data for market authorization and patents.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce the expansion of its solid-state characterization services, offering expert interpretation and state-of-the-art data acquisition. This service is designed to address the growing industry need for more accurate interpretation and defensible data that can withstand the rigors of regulatory reviews and the scrutiny of patent examiners. An in-depth review can be found in our recent blog on The High-Quality Difference: Solid-State Data that Stands Up to FDA and Patent Review.

As small-molecule development becomes increasingly complex, many sponsors face challenges with poorly crystalline, nanocrystalline, or disordered materials. While some laboratories treat crystallography as a commodity, Improved Pharma's approach integrates advanced in-house diffraction capabilities with high-resolution synchrotron and pair distribution function (PDF) analysis through a long-standing collaboration with Argonne National Laboratory. These tools allow for the definitive identification of crystal forms, detection of trace phases, and the accurate characterization of "amorphous" materials that are often mislabeled by standard laboratory methods.

The expanded service is led by a team of world-renowned experts, including Dr. Stephen Byrn and staff crystallographer Dr. Jared Smit. By combining high-performance in-house PXRD and single-crystal diffraction (SCXRD) with orthogonal data such as Raman mapping, DSC, and TGA, Improved Pharma can provide a multi-layer data package that fully describes the crystalline form with the scientific rigor that today's CMC, regulatory, and IP landscapes demand.

"In the modern pharmaceutical landscape, solid-state characterization defines the manufacturable form of a drug substance and is essential for regulatory submissions and patent applications," says Dr. Stephen Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma. "We are seeing a trend where critical studies are performed in low-cost environments that prioritize speed over precision and accuracy, leading to misassigned forms and failed stability studies. At Improved Pharma, we treat crystallography as a cornerstone to accurate crystal form identification. Our goal is to provide sponsors with the scientific confidence, clarity, traceability, and defensibility that only high-resolution data and expert interpretation can offer."

"Operational excellence and superior data are at the heart of our service expansion," says Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "By integrating state-of-the art tools like the synchrotron sources and PDF analysis into our standard workflows, we offer our clients a level of service that is often missing in global outsourcing models."

The key features of this enhanced service include:

Advanced in-house diffraction: high-performance PXRD and SCXRD data acquisition and interpretation

Synchrotron access: high-resolution XRPD at Argonne's Advanced Photon Source for trace phase detection and nanocrystalline characterization

PDF analysis: leveraging synchrotron data to distinguish amorphous character from poorly crystalline states

Orthogonal integration: corroboration of PXRD data with Raman mapping, solid-state NMR, and thermal analysis

Regulatory & intellectual property support: Data packages specifically designed for chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) submissions and patent review

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

For more information for how Improved Pharma can help, please visit https://improvedpharma.com/

