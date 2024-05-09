Seventeen percent of California households could afford to purchase the $814,280 median-priced home in the first quarter of 2024, up from 15 percent in fourth-quarter 2023 and down from 20 percent in first-quarter 2023.





LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A mild retreat in mortgage interest rates and home prices made it easier for more Californians to purchase a home during the first quarter of 2024, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) said today.

Improvement in home prices, interest rates lifts California housing affordability during first-quarter 2024, C.A.R. reports.

Seventeen percent of the state's homebuyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in first-quarter 2024, up from 15 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 and down from 20 percent in the first quarter of 2023, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). The first-quarter 2024 figure is less than less than a third of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the first quarter of 2012. With the U.S. economy performing better than expected, the Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut interest rates until at least the summer, hindering any significant improvement in affordability in the coming months.

C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

A minimum annual income of $208,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $814,280 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the first quarter of 2024. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,210, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.86 percent.

The effective composite interest rate was 7.39 percent in fourth-quarter 2023 and 6.48 percent in first-quarter 2023. With recent economic reports showing a lack of progress on the inflation battle in recent months, the Federal Reserve's plan to cut rates this year has been further delayed, and a downward adjustment in the fed funds rate may not take place until late summer.

The share of California households that could afford a typical condo/townhome in first-quarter 2024 rose to 24 percent, up from 22 percent recorded in the previous quarter but fell from the 27 percent recorded in the first quarter of 2023. An annual income of $167,600 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,190 on the $655,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the first quarter of 2024.

Compared with California, nearly four in 10 of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $389,400 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $99,600 to make monthly payments of $2,490. Nationwide affordability was down from 40 percent a year ago.

Key points from the first-quarter 2024 Housing Affordability report include:

When compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability declined in four counties and remained unchanged in ten. Thirty-nine counties showed quarter-to-quarter improvements in affordability due to lower interest rates and more modest price declines, compared to other counties during the same time period. When compared to a year ago, six counties registered an improvement in affordability, while 46 counties throughout the state posted a decline on a year-over-year basis, and only one remained unchanged.





Lassen (51 percent) remained the most affordable county in California . Tehama (39 percent), followed by Plumas (37 percent), Shasta (37 percent) and Tuolumne (36 percent) trailed behind and were the only five counties in California to record an affordability index greater than 35 percent. Of all counties in California , Lassen continued to have the lowest minimum qualifying income ($66,000) to purchase a median-priced home in first-quarter 2024.





(51 percent) remained the most affordable county in . (39 percent), followed by (37 percent), (37 percent) and (36 percent) trailed behind and were the only five counties in to record an affordability index greater than 35 percent. Of all counties in , continued to have the lowest minimum qualifying income to purchase a median-priced home in first-quarter 2024. Mono (4 percent), San Luis Obispo (10 percent) and a four-way-tie at 11 percent between Orange , San Diego , Monterey , and Santa Barbara , were the least affordable counties in California , with each of them requiring a minimum income of at least $222,000 to purchase a median-priced home in the respective counties. San Mateo continued to require the highest minimum qualifying annual income ($511,600) to buy a median-priced home in the first quarter of 2024 and was the only county in the state requiring a minimum qualifying income over $500,000 . Santa Clara County came in second, requiring a minimum income of $470,800 , followed by Marin ($427,200) .





(4 percent), (10 percent) and a four-way-tie at 11 percent between , , , and , were the least affordable counties in , with each of them requiring a minimum income of at least to purchase a median-priced home in the respective counties. continued to require the highest minimum qualifying annual income to buy a median-priced home in the first quarter of 2024 and was the only county in the state requiring a minimum qualifying income over . came in second, requiring a minimum income of , followed by Marin . Housing affordability declined the most on a year-over-year basis in Siskiyou , falling nine percentage points from the previous quarter. Plumas and Mendocino recorded the second biggest drop in affordability, moving five percentage points below the same quarter of last year. Despite a growth in household income, higher home prices and elevated mortgage rates continue to keep housing affordability near its all-time low across most counties.

Traditional Housing Affordability Index

First quarter 2024

1st Qtr. 2024 C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index STATE/REGION/COUNTY 1st Qtr. 2024 4th Qtr. 2023

1st.

Qtr. 2023

Median

Home

Price Monthly

Payment

Including

Taxes &

Insurance Minimum

Qualifying

Income Calif. Single-family homes 17 15

20 r $814,280 $5,210 $208,400 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 24 22

27 r $655,000 $4,190 $167,600 Los Angeles Metro Area 15 14

19

$785,000 $5,020 $200,800 Inland Empire 21 20

24

$579,940 $3,710 $148,400 San Francisco Bay Area 20 19

21

$1,255,000 $8,030 $321,200 United States 37 35

40

$389,400 $2,490 $99,600

















San Francisco Bay Area















Alameda 16 16

18

$1,292,500 $8,270 $330,800 Contra Costa 25 23

29

$825,000 $5,280 $211,200 Marin 18 16

20

$1,670,000 $10,680 $427,200 Napa 18 16

20

$890,000 $5,690 $227,600 San Francisco 20 20

21

$1,650,000 $10,550 $422,000 San Mateo 17 17

19

$2,000,000 $12,790 $511,600 Santa Clara 18 18

21

$1,840,000 $11,770 $470,800 Solano 26 25

28

$580,000 $3,710 $148,400 Sonoma 16 15

18

$840,000 $5,370 $214,800 Southern California















Imperial 30 27

32

$360,000 $2,300 $92,000 Los Angeles 14 11

17

$822,950 $5,260 $210,400 Orange 11 11

12

$1,365,000 $8,730 $349,200 Riverside 20 19

22

$630,000 $4,030 $161,200 San Bernardino 27 24

30

$487,270 $3,120 $124,800 San Diego 11 11

15

$981,000 $6,280 $251,200 Ventura 15 13

17

$889,000 $5,690 $227,600 Central Coast















Monterey 11 8

12

$867,500 $5,550 $222,000 San Luis Obispo 10 8

12

$895,000 $5,730 $229,200 Santa Barbara 11 10

15

$1,050,000 $6,720 $268,800 Santa Cruz 13 13

14

$1,250,000 $8,000 $320,000 Central Valley















Fresno 30 28

32

$410,000 $2,620 $104,800 Glenn 34 30

32

$349,000 $2,230 $89,200 Kern 31 28

33

$380,000 $2,430 $97,200 Kings 34 29

33

$347,450 $2,220 $88,800 Madera 30 29

34

$430,000 $2,750 $110,000 Merced 29 29

32

$391,920 $2,510 $100,400 Placer 30 28

31

$646,120 $4,130 $165,200 Sacramento 26 23

29

$533,910 $3,420 $136,800 San Benito 21 15

23

$770,500 $4,930 $197,200 San Joaquin 26 22

27

$535,000 $3,420 $136,800 Stanislaus 28 23

30

$458,250 $2,930 $117,200 Tulare 33 31

37

$363,850 $2,330 $93,200 Far North















Butte 29 29

32

$435,000 $2,780 $111,200 Lassen 51 49

53

$258,500 $1,650 $66,000 Plumas 37 33

42

$370,950 $2,370 $94,800 Shasta 37 36

39

$370,500 $2,370 $94,800 Siskiyou 32 32

41

$330,000 $2,110 $84,400 Tehama 39 40

40

$320,000 $2,050 $82,000 Trinity 26 28

21

$325,000 $2,080 $83,200 Other Calif. Counties















Amador 30 31

33

$448,500 $2,870 $114,800 Calaveras 33 31

32

$450,000 $2,880 $115,200 Del Norte 34 26

32

$350,000 $2,240 $89,600 El Dorado 25 23

28

$660,000 $4,220 $168,800 Humboldt 25 24

26

$422,450 $2,700 $108,000 Lake 33 28

31

$320,000 $2,050 $82,000 Mariposa 23 18

25

$415,000 $2,650 $106,000 Mendocino 21 18

26

$472,000 $3,020 $120,800 Mono 4 5

7

$1,250,000 $8,000 $320,000 Nevada 27 24

29

$530,000 $3,390 $135,600 Sutter 32 31

36

$417,000 $2,670 $106,800 Tuolumne 36 32

36

$397,500 $2,540 $101,600 Yolo 24 22

28

$619,200 $3,960 $158,400 Yuba 26 24

28

$437,290 $2,800 $112,000

r = revised

Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.86% (1Qtr. 2024), 7.39% (4Qtr. 2023) and 6.48% (1Qtr. 2023).

