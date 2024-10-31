Improving Expands Footprint with Leniolabs Acquisition, Boosting South American Development Services

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving, a modern digital services company, has acquired Leniolabs_, a software development company leveraging nearshore talent in Chile and Argentina as well as a development center in Spain. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue to exceed $265 million and expand Improving's development services into South America.

By harnessing Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which focuses on bringing together technology service firms with a shared dedication to building trust, delivering exceptional results, and cultivating a vibrant work culture, the Lenio leadership team will stay intact. They will continue to manage and grow the business, now with the added advantages of the diverse services available through Improving's extensive portfolio.

Improving, a Texas-based modern digital services company, has expanded into South America, acquiring Leniolabs. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Leniolabs_. This strategic move is set to greatly enhance our development capabilities, enabling us to provide superior services to our clients," says Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the Lenio team and working together towards our shared objectives."

Leniolabs_' service offerings include engineering, innovation, and design for a variety of software projects across North America and Europe. Their experience is heavily based on data, backend, and frontend solutions, with a focus on AI projects leveraging data visualization.

"We are excited to partner with Improving, whose culture, values and dedication to customer success mirror our own. This acquisition is another step forward to provide the best services to our clients and the best opportunities to our team members. We are eager to start the collaboration with all the Improving offices in US and Canada," shares Iago Rodriguez, Co-Founder and Partner of Leniolabs_.

The acquisition of Leniolabs_ will establish an Improving presence in South America. The company has been designated as SOC 2 compliant, demonstrating a commitment to protecting client data with industry-leading security measures.

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 17 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico, Argentina and Chile. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

About Leniolabs_

Founded in 2013, Leniolabs_ is a software development company specializing in backend, frontend, and data technologies, utilizing agile methodologies. They are one of the top nearshoring companies working with Bay Area enterprises that need fast growth in their Silicon Valley teams. In addition, the company builds free online tools for the community and are active contributors to open-source projects. For more information, please visit https://www.leniolabs.com

