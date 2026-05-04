Accelerate Predictive Drug Discovery with Scalable 3D Human Functional Models, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into how laboratories can scale 3D human-functional models to drive more predictive drug discovery benefits in the new era of drug discovery. Attendees will understand why the synergy of assay-ready cells, scalable systems and automated data is the only path to regulatory-grade Non-Animal Models (NAMs). The featured speaker will discuss how optogenetic and electrical stimulation enable functionally mature 3D models for neuromuscular disease and potency testing. Attendees will discover strategies for scaling from 24-well to 96-well functional readouts while maintaining the "gold standard" of contractile force. Attendees will also get an exclusive look at upcoming high-resolution, multimodal platforms designed for industrial-scale drug discovery and drug development.

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pharmaceutical industry is at a critical inflection point. While the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 has cleared the path for Non-Animal Models (NAMs), the transition from legacy animal testing to human-relevant data remains hindered by a significant "scalability bottleneck." This webinar will examine how the integration of high-throughput stimulation, automated recording and standardized 3D human biology is finally providing the predictive power, industrial scale and reproducibility needed to move NAMs from benchtop innovation to regulatory implementation.

For years, researchers have faced a difficult compromise: accept the low-throughput limitations of complex 3D tissues or settle for the oversimplified, non-predictive data of 2D cell cultures. While boutique "organ-on-a-chip" models show promise, they often lack the reproducibility and throughput required for high-stakes decision-making in safety pharmacology and toxicology. To bridge this gap, the featured speaker will introduce a unified ecosystem approach that pairs assay-ready cells with automated hardware and quantitative analysis engines.

This session will explore real-world applications in neuromuscular, skeletal, and cardiac research. The speaker will focus on how automated force and fluorescence readouts, alongside precision optogenetic control, are enabling the development of high-fidelity 3D models for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and advanced neuromuscular platforms for neurotoxin potency testing.

Furthermore, the webinar will offer an exclusive first look at the next generation of 96-well functional platforms. These systems are designed to scale contractile force and electrophysiology endpoints without sacrificing data fidelity, offering a "step-function" progress in data density and statistical significance.

Register for this webinar to learn how laboratories can scale 3D human-functional models to drive more predictive drug discovery benefits in the new era of drug discovery.

Join Nicholas Geisse, PhD, CEO, Curi Bio, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerate Predictive Drug Discovery with Scalable 3D Human Functional Models.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks