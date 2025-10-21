Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how expert-led pathology supports translational research and clinical trials at every stage. Attendees will gain insight into how expert pathology leadership supports trial design and execution. The featured speaker will discuss the role of digital pathology in enabling faster turnarounds and global collaboration. Attendees will also understand why pathology should be viewed as a strategic partner in drug development, not a bottleneck.

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathology plays a decisive role in translational research and clinical trials, yet it is often a source of inconsistency, delay and uncertainty. Multiple vendors, variable scoring and limited access to subspecialist expertise can undermine data quality, slow down timelines and add regulatory risk. In fact, the majority of translational programmes fail to progress to trials, and nearly 90% of clinical trial drugs never reach approval. Join this webinar to learn how expert-led, digitally enabled pathology can turn these challenges into opportunities for sponsors and CROs.

The featured speakers will explore how embedding subspecialist pathology expertise into study workflows provides clarity at every stage, from protocol design and endpoint definition to centralised review and CRO oversight. Discussions will include the impact of aligned pathology strategy on study efficiency and the advantages of streamlined decision-making across teams. The session will also consider how virtual tools extend specialist access beyond geographic and institutional constraints.

Register for this webinar to learn how expert-led pathology supports translational research and clinical trials at every stage.

Join Pierre Moulin, MD, PhD, MBA, CSO, Diagnexia Analytix, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Translational Research and Clinical Trials with Digital Pathology.

