NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre continues its commitment to cutting-edge creative that builds brand engagement with the appointment of two senior creative leaders, as the agency strengthens its position as a distinct choice for agency-of-record assignments in healthcare. Today, Tracy Zuto is named Executive Vice President, Executive Creative Director across healthcare and consumer portfolios; and Malia Baker joins as Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director, Art.

Imre Appoints Powerhouse Leaders Tracy Zuto and Malia Baker and Strengthens Brand AOR Expertise

Chief Creative Officer Christian Bauman championed the hires. "Tracy and Malia's combined expertise and passion for innovative, insight-driven creative will elevate our work across the agency's complete portfolio of brands," said Bauman. "They each bring a fresh perspective that aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating meaningful brand engagement. I'm confident their leadership will inspire our teams to push creative boundaries elevating our practice." It's a proven partnership, as both Zuto and Baker have long and successful track records working with Bauman.

With 30 years of experience, Tracy Zuto brings extensive launch and prelaunch experience with US and global brands. She has led teams to assist physicians, patients, and caregivers in overcoming real struggles in categories including women's health, rare diseases, oncology. Zuto's healthcare experience includes engagements with AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sanofi, and many others.

At Imre, Zuto will manage creative at the brand level across healthcare and consumer teams, using her passion for insight-driven creativity and collaboration to enhance the creative practice. As a key strategic advisor, she will build strong client relationships, lead the creative team with a focus on excellence and innovation, and drive creative growth.

For nearly 15 years, Malia Baker has led creative teams and specialized in high-caliber creative, launch excellence, and digital-first design innovation, pushing creative boundaries. Her previous experience includes leading creative for brands including Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Eli Lilly, and Genentech. Her launch experience spans HCP and DTC audiences, including major TV campaigns, across oncology, depression, migraine, and women's health.

At Imre, Baker will apply her experience to address challenges with creative solutions. As a key strategic partner, she will oversee brand and creative strategy development, mentor teams, and lead new business initiatives. Additionally, she will work with cross-functional teams to showcase the agency's expertise and create new opportunities.

"In my brief time with the agency, I've quickly seen that the team here is outstanding and that we have a collaborative environment that drives success," said Zuto. "I'm focused on ensuring every team feels valued, no matter the project or scope. We recognize that meaningful engagement is crucial for healthcare brands, and together, we'll produce work that not only inspires but also stands out as exceptional."

"I am thrilled to join Imre, an agency where the culture is more than just words on a slide—it's a lived experience. My top priority is immersing myself in the brands and people of the agency, and together, we'll create work that not only stops you in your tracks but has the power to shape society and culture," added Baker.

About Imre:

Imre is a brand engagement agency that reaches people at pivotal moments through modern communications, new technologies and cutting-edge creativity. Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation and rooted in earned and social media, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and paid media and data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

