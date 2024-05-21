NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today imre announces the appointment of Christian Bauman as its Chief Creative Officer, underscoring its commitment to growth through cutting-edge creative execution that builds equity and brand engagement. Bauman will play a key role in ensuring the firm's position as a distinct choice for agency-of-record assignments in healthcare and driving its long-term vision for the future.

Imre Continues its Brand AOR Evolution with Industry Veteran Christian Bauman as Chief Creative Officer

Bauman has led some of the most innovative and iconic health brands. His work has been featured in both the Smithsonian Institute and the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame. As co-founder and longtime leader of the Havas Health & You flagship agency H4B Chelsea, he has also spent time at agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, CDM, and LM&P. As a creative director, he has guided major campaigns and launch strategies for leading US and Global clients, including Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, Alcon, and Astellas. He has served on the executive juries of all the major award shows and was Jury Chair for the 2023 Clio Awards.

"I've always loved the more intimate atmosphere of an independent agency, and imre has been a shop I've followed and admired for years. David Imre created an amazing legacy of creative storytelling, and Anna Kotis, imre President, and the team have done an extraordinary job over the past few years of further deepening that legacy. I'm excited and humbled to play a role in what's next," said Christian.

Bauman is a writer at his core, and in addition to his career at agencies, he is also the author of three novels, a former regular contributor to NPR's All Things Considered, and a frequent teacher of workshops in creativity and creative writing.

"Christian has an incredible portfolio of work including campaigns for some of the biggest brand launches of the past 20 years. I've had the pleasure of witnessing first-hand his ability to build effective long-term relationships, with amazing results for our client partners," said Kotis. "As we continue to add new AOR relationships within biopharma, Christian's experience will further support our transition and growth as a brand engagement healthcare agency."

About imre:

Imre is a brand engagement agency that reaches people at pivotal moments through modern communications, new technologies and cutting-edge creativity. Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation and rooted in earned and social media, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and paid media and data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

SOURCE imre