Imre Selected as Global PR AOR for INFINITI Motor Company

As global agency of record, imre will play a key role in communicating the transformation of the INFINITI brand, ushering in a new era of product and technology. As part of the three-year global contract, imre will orchestrate its modern approach to PR and support corporate and internal communications, product launch strategy and execution, as well as guide brand tone, voice and visual identity. Imre will continue to connect brand storylines to culturally relevant conversations across audiences and channels.

"INFINITI is a brand built on defying conventions. Finding an agency partner that would challenge the conventions of earned communications, be daring with us and boldly tell the human stories of our brand was pivotal," said Wendy Orthman, General Manager, INFINITI Global Communications. "Imre continues to impress me with their positive energy and their creative story-driven approach. Their size makes them a nimble partner who is ready to take risks and challenge the status quo. It was just the combination we need to move INFINITI forward."

"Our commitment to best-in-class communications for INFINITI is born out of our passion to drive forward earned media strategies that elevate brand narratives in impactful ways," said Breanna Buhr, Vice President, Consumer at imre. "Our long-term agency relationship with INFINITI has forged a strong partnership that enables us to test innovative approaches to global and regional communications by changing how we deliver unique brand experiences for media. We're excited for the opportunity to build on our shared successes over the coming years."

The new era of INFINITI product began earlier this year with the launch of the dramatic QX55 and continues with the all-new QX60 flagship SUV arriving in showrooms this fall. Over the next few years, the brand will embark on a journey of defining its unique take on modern Japanese luxury and imre will be an integral part of how that comes to life through earned, social and lifestyle media.

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, John Deere, McCormick, Pfizer, and the NFL. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia and is LGBTQ-founded.

