NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre today announced the appointment of Nadine Lafond as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Lafond joins the award-winning agency following a distinguished 25-year career leading transformation and growth across the healthcare marketing landscape.

Imre taps Ogilvy’s Nadine Lafond as CEO to lead bold, new phase of agency evolution

Lafond's remit is to propel Imre into its next era of growth and innovation, advancing the agency's ability to deliver integrated, insight-driven solutions to health and wellness brands—using empathy as the catalyst for driving performance and in how the agency supports its clients. Known for pairing strategic clarity with creative ambition, she excels at helping healthcare companies navigate complex challenges—whether responding to shifting patient expectations, category disruption, or emerging commercial pressures.

Her arrival comes at a pivotal moment as AI fundamentally reshapes how consumers access and interpret health information. A key priority under Lafond's leadership will be expanding the Imre Conversation Converter, the agency's AI visibility and optimization engine that helps clients ensure their content remains clear, discoverable, and actionable across AI-driven formats. "The world isn't waiting, and neither are our clients," said Lafond. "Our industry hasn't evolved its business model fast enough. This is Imre's moment to rethink how agencies create value—with more agility, more consulting rigor, and a deeper focus on innovation and outcomes."

Lafond brings a proven record of scaling agencies and mobilizing teams to deliver results for some of the industry's most demanding categories—from cardiometabolic and neuroscience to oncology, immunology, and rare disease. She spent more than a decade at Ogilvy Health North America, most recently as Chief Client Officer for North America and President of Ogilvy Health Canada, where she led major U.S. businesses, drove growth across cardiometabolic, neurology, oncology, and rare disease, and helped healthcare consolidation efforts. Earlier in her career, she was part of the health capability at TANK Worldwide at its inception, where she helped shape early momentum and developed the entrepreneurial fiber that continues to define her leadership today.

"From my first conversation with Nadine, her energy, strategic clarity, and leadership were immediately evident," said Becky Chidester, Executive Chair of the Imre Board. "She brings the forward-looking vision this moment demands—a leader who not only inspires teams, but can mobilize our services to deliver the speed, agility, and responsiveness clients need. Healthcare brands are operating under compressed timelines and rising pressure for immediate outcomes. I'm confident Nadine is the right leader to help Imre deliver on this urgency."

Christian Bauman, Imre's Chief Creative Officer, added, "Nadine elevates ideas, inspires teams, and drives meaningful outcomes. She embodies Imre's purpose-driven spirit and will be a catalyst for our next era."

Lafond will oversee Imre's New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore offices and partner closely with the senior leadership team—including Christian Bauman, Chief Growth Officer Greg Voyles, Precision Experience Practice Lead Maryann Kuzel, and Chief Operations and Business Officer Rob Naddelman—a group deeply committed to delivering tangible, market-ready solutions with agility and continuous evolution.

