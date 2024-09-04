Imre Uplevels Cross-Functional Practice Leadership with Addition of Ben Bromberg and Brett Courtright

Strengthening of Media and Medical Practices Demonstrates Commitment to AOR Evolution

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre is reinforcing its cross-functional expertise by appointing two new senior leaders in two priority practice areas—media and medical—as it aims to become a top choice for healthcare agency-of-record assignments. Ben Bromberg has been appointed Executive Vice President of Media, and Brett Courtright, PharmD has been named Executive Vice President of Medical.

Imre Uplevels Cross-Functional Practice Leadership with Addition of Ben Bromberg (r) and Brett Courtright (l)

"We are so pleased to welcome Ben Bromberg and Brett Courtright to the Imre leadership team. Their expertise in media and medical represents a significant advancement in our efforts to be the partner of choice for agency-of-record assignments in healthcare," said Anna Kotis, President. "With Ben's innovative approach to paid media and Brett's deep understanding of medical strategy, we are positioned to deliver even greater value to our clients and continue our evolution as a brand engagement powerhouse."

With over 15 years of media experience, Ben Bromberg's diverse background spans industries like CPG, tech, finance, travel, and ecommerce, each contributing to his broad expertise. His transition into pharma, particularly in rare disease marketing, sharpened his skills in navigating stringent regulations and audiences. Leading global audits for major corporations further deepened his understanding of media planning and agency performance. He has also scaled businesses and teams, building media practices into competitive international offerings. At Imre, Bromberg will lead the paid media division, leveraging his rich experience to craft innovative campaigns that drive client success.

Brett Courtright's 15 years in healthcare, spanning clinical pharmacy and healthcare communications, have shaped his deep understanding of both HCP and patient perspectives. As a PharmD, Brett combines strategic creativity with scientific expertise, transforming complex medical concepts into impactful narratives. His time in practice has equipped him with the insights needed to deliver the right communications at the right time, driving over 20 successful product launches across oncology, rare diseases, and cardiology. At Imre, Brett will drive brand strategy, develop senior team competencies, and expand medical strategy capabilities.

"My goal is to help nurture the media practice into a leading media force for our healthcare clients, expanding from social to a comprehensive online/offline channel mix. We'll deepen the expertise of the team to meet the most critical needs, while leveraging the latest data and technology for advanced audience targeting, optimization, and reporting," said Bromberg.

"The future of the Medical practice at Imre is exciting and boundless! We are building on a foundation of integrating medical and regulatory expertise into breakthrough scientific narratives and creative solutions, crafting compelling and strategic stories that serve patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals, and I'm excited to be able to shape these narratives for our team and with our client partners," added Courtright.

About Imre:

Imre is a brand engagement agency that reaches people at pivotal moments through modern communications, new technologies and cutting-edge creativity. Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation and rooted in earned and social media, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and paid media and data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

SOURCE imre