Imre Welcomes Haifa Barbari and Joe Macera, Reinforcing the Agency’s Momentum as Healthcare AOR of Choice

Senior Leader Additions Deepen Excellence in Strategy and Creative

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre welcomes two new leaders reinforcing its Strategy and Creative functions as it continues to focus on deepening its healthcare agency-of-record engagements. Haifa Barbari joins in the new role of Executive Vice President of Strategy and Customer Experience, along with Senior Vice President, Group Creative Director of Copy, Joe Macera.

"We're excited to welcome Haifa and Joe to the Imre team," said Anna Kotis, President. "Haifa's strategic expertise in global healthcare and her drive for innovation align perfectly with our mission to deliver impactful, future-focused solutions. Joe's proven creative leadership in launching major health campaigns strengthens our ability to craft resonant narratives for both healthcare professionals and patients. These two leaders will be instrumental in advancing the work we do for our client partners."

Haifa Barbari, an award-winning strategist and futurist with 18 years of global experience, specializes in health, tech, and emerging markets. She has worked across the UK, US, and Asia-Pacific with pharma, health tech, startups, and nonprofits, creating unified brand and customer experience strategies. Passionate about solving business problems, Haifa thrives in uncertain environments and is eager to collaborate on innovative solutions. As EVP of Strategy and Customer Experience at Imre, she will lead and enhance the agency's strategic offerings connecting behavior change with the impact of AI. She'll co-create how we bring mutual meaning and value to our clients and the rising empowered patient and HCP, and build programs and services that impact healthcare, one brand and experience at a time.

"We're living through unprecedented change, and I'm excited to join Imre at this pivotal time to bring my expertise in health, tech, and emerging trends, to strategically partner with our clients, and guide how to win in market now, and future proof their business," said Barbari. "I'm excited to partner with the team to reimagine creative and engagement approaches, driving progress for our clients in an ever-evolving world."

Additionally, Joe Macera joins the agency with more than 12 years of healthcare advertising experience. Through his career, Macera has crafted impactful campaigns across oncology, cardiology, CNS, and infectious diseases, leading major launches for brands such as Pfizer's Elrexfio, Novartis' Entresto, and Sanofi/Regeneron's Praluent. At Imre, he will leverage his experience to tackle challenges with innovative solutions and guide creative strategy.

"I'm honored to join Imre and collaborate with a team of leaders I greatly admire," said Macera. "It's exciting to be part of an agency driven by shared values and a clear vision. I look forward to supporting our creative team, fostering inclusivity, and helping expand our portfolio of healthcare AOR experience, creating meaningful work that impacts healthcare professionals and patients."

About Imre:

Imre is a brand engagement agency that reaches people at pivotal moments through modern communications, new technologies and cutting-edge creativity. Imre works with many of the world's leading companies and high-growth brands. Driven by innovation and rooted in earned and social media, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services includes brand strategy, creative, omnichannel marketing, modern earned and paid media and data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, and Philadelphia in addition to a group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

