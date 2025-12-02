IMS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Connected and Telematics Insurance

Recognized for driving innovation in connected insurance and telematics solutions, IMS demonstrates leadership in customer engagement, data-driven insights, and digital transformation

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that IMS has received the 2025 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the connected and telematics insurance industry for its outstanding achievements in leveraging data-driven solutions to enhance risk assessment, pricing, and customer engagement. This recognition highlights IMS's consistent leadership in delivering measurable outcomes, strengthening market position, and driving customer-centric innovation in the increasingly competitive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and technology leverage. IMS excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Beyond the technical layer, IMS focuses heavily on maintaining data integrity and addressing behavioral inconsistencies. The company has developed advanced normalization algorithms to account for differences in policyholder engagement and sophisticated app misuse detection capabilities," said Parduman Satpal, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, proactive engagement, and scalable telematics solutions, IMS has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in connected insurance technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across North American markets. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Innovation remains central to IMS's approach. Its suite of software products and services—including smartphone-based usage-based insurance solutions, policyholder engagement and rewards toolset, and real-time behavioral insights—addresses the full spectrum of insurer and policyholder needs, offering flexibility, configurability, scalability and measurable safety outcomes.

On receiving the recognition, Paul Stacy, CEO at IMS, commented "To receive this level of commendation from Frost & Sullivan for a second year running is a source of real pride for our business, and testimony to the relentless efforts of the entire IMS team to being a world-class partner to our customers. We believe that the technological and market conditions for the genuine mainstreaming of 'connected' auto insurance have now been met, so to be at the forefront of enabling fairer-priced cover and creating safer roads is an exciting place to be for our business."

Frost & Sullivan commends IMS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of connected and telematics insurance and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

