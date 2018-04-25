IMT Vislink Receives Over $750,000 In Orders For HD Airborne Video Downlink Equipment For Use By Four Law Enforcement Agencies

SARASOTA, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- xG Technology, Inc. ("xG" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announced that its IMT Vislink business has received orders valued at over $750,000 for HD (high-definition) airborne video downlink system ("AVDS") equipment and related services from law enforcement agencies located in Virginia, Massachusetts, Oregon and California.

Each of the orders will be delivered as fully-integrated solutions, bundling a suite of managed client services that include concept surveys, physical installation, configuration, equipment setup, testing and final acceptance. This is consistent with IMT Vislink's goal of providing comprehensive turnkey solutions that give their clients a single project management contact point.

The IMT Vislink AVDS comprises an integrated suite of downlink transmitters, receivers and antennas that capture real-time, reliable high-definition video from helicopters and other aircraft. Providing ground-based personnel an immediate, clear and reliable picture of what is being viewed from above allows faster and more accurate decision making in critical situations, enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement personnel.

"Our AVDS solutions continue to set the standard for leveraging police aerial units to add enhanced tactical and strategic capabilities," said John Payne, President of IMT USA. "This latest round of orders furthers our leadership in this market, where we are recognized for solutions that feature outstanding video quality, extensive range and interoperability for use in multi-agency operations. In addition, our focus on delivering concept-to-completion projects gives our clients unsurpassed value and peace of mind for their mission-critical communications."

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to xG Technology, Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

