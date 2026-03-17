IMTC Announces Agreement with Nomura Asset Management International to Scale Fixed Income Capabilities

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMTC today announced it has entered into an agreement with Nomura Asset Management International to use IMTC's platform to support fixed income capabilities across taxable and tax-exempt strategies, delivering personalized investment solutions to clients.

This enables Nomura Asset Management International to offer a further differentiated client experience with a particular focus on advanced customization offerings.

IMTC gives Nomura the ability to add customized solutions across its taxable and tax-exempt strategies at scale. Post this

IMTC's optimization-driven platform is key infrastructure for asset managers looking to grow and differentiate their fixed income offerings. It enables portfolio managers to manage and grow their separately managed account (SMA) business while customizing accounts at scale, prioritizing each client's unique outcomes.

FROM NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL HEAD OF US FIXED INCOME GREG GIZZI:

"We are pleased to leverage IMTC's platform as we explore innovative solutions that enhance our fixed income capabilities for clients. IMTC's technology gives us the ability to add customized solutions across both our taxable and tax-exempt strategies at scale. This investment underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing solutions that help clients achieve their investment objectives."

FROM IMTC CEO RUSSELL FELDMAN:

"We are thrilled to welcome Nomura Asset Management International as a client. IMTC's optimization and personalization platform capabilities will help enable Nomura Asset Management International to deliver enhanced solutions to their clients. We look forward to supporting Nomura as they continue to grow and scale their business."

ABOUT IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

ABOUT NOMURA ASSET MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

Nomura Asset Management International is part of the Investment Management Division of the Nomura Group, providing integrated public and private market asset management services across equities, fixed income, private credit and multi-asset solutions to intermediary and institutional clients. Nomura Asset Management primarily operates through several distinct investment managers, which include Nomura Capital Management LLC, Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc., Nomura Investment Management Business Trust (NIMBT) (consisting of the Nomura Alternative Strategies, Nomura Investment Management Advisers (NIMA), Nomura Investments Fund Advisers, Delaware Capital Management (DCM), and Delaware Management Company series), Nomura Investment Management Europe S.A., and Nomura Investment Management Austria Kapitalanlage AG. Institutional investment management is provided by the NIMA series of NIMBT. NIMBT is a US SEC-registered investment advisor. Separately managed account advisory services are provided by the DCM series of NIMBT. For further information on Nomura Asset Management International, please visit www.nomuraassetmanagement.com.

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SOURCE IMTC