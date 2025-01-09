In 2024, Complete Genomics expanded U.S. manufacturing and technology capabilities toward a diversified, reliable supply chain for its flexible and cost-effective NGS solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, expanded its U.S. manufacturing footprint with augmented technology capabilities to diversify its supply chain helping it to continue reliably serving customers with flexible, cost-effective next generation sequencing (NGS) solutions.

Expanding U.S. manufacturing capabilities in 2024 and beyond

After weathering a year of geopolitical conflict which resulted in the failure of the BIOSECURE Act, which was legislation that targeted individual companies under the guise of genetic data security, Complete Genomics opened two facilities in 2024 as part of its localization strategy, establishing its first U.S. supply chain.

In May, the company inaugurated a 10,115 square foot manufacturing facility at its San Jose, California headquarters, to provide faster delivery times and reliable local supply assurance for North American customers.

Since then, the new San Jose facility has produced DNBSEQ-G99RS* ("G99") low-to-mid-range throughput sequencers, used for targeted gene and small genome sequencing research, which are for their exceptionally fast run time of 12 hours with preliminary reporting available in the first 2.5 hours during PE100 or PE150 sequencing runs.

Adding to its list of 2024 manufacturing milestones, Complete Genomics built up its quality assurance function and training program, resulting in its first NRTL (Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory) certification for its production of G99 in North America.

As part of its 2025 roadmap, Complete Genomics will continue to build its reagent production capabilities for its G99 and DNBSEQ-T7RS™* ("T7") sequencing platforms and pursue ISO 13485 certification, a voluntary regulatory quality standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for the design and manufacturing of medical devices.

"Using the blueprint for manufacturing capabilities around the G99, in the coming year, we plan to bring on the manufacturing of the T7 in the region, further cementing our strategy for local manufacturing in the United States" said Rob Tarbox, VP of Product and Marketing at Complete Genomics.

In addition to the new San Jose facility, Complete Genomics expanded to the East Coast with the opening of a second Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Framingham, near Boston's biotech hub. The demonstration lab, which opened in May 2024, allows current and prospective customers to experience Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ™ workflows, including next-generation sequencing platforms, sample prep automation systems, and bioinformatics products.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations

Throughout 2024, Complete Genomics forged several key collaborations to enhance its offerings and expand its reach, including collaborations with NVIDIA, Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., and seqWell.

The collaboration with NVIDIA integrated NVIDIA Parabricks to offer researchers faster, more effective and accurate genomic sequencing analysis, leveraging NVIDIA's expertise in AI and accelerating computing.

The seqWell collaboration expanded the range of library preparation product offerings to Complete Genomics customers, ensuring seqWell-developed products are compatible with the entire Complete Genomics NGS and automation portfolios.

The agreement with AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., enabled the combination of AdvanceDX Biological Laboratories USA Inc's DeepChek® assays and software with Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ platforms to all microbiology laboratories in the U.S.

Product Innovation and Expansion

Complete Genomics continued to innovate and expand its product portfolio in 2024:

The company expanded its multi-omics and spatial transcriptomics applications, showcasing these innovations at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2024 Annual Meeting, unveiling

The Complete Genomics Spatial Xcellerator Grant Program was announced at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024 Annual Conference, promoting advancements in spatial omics research as the exclusive U.S. distributor of STOmics' Stereo-seq technology for spatial transcriptomics. The company celebrated product launches and upgrades, enrolled new spatial certified service providers, and expanded user accessibility in spatial transcriptomics.

The company introduced the mpox virus amplicon sequencing panel, addressing the need for advanced tools in infectious disease research.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Radoje Drmanac, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics, commented on the year's achievements: "It has been a transformative year for Complete Genomics. Our expansion in manufacturing and customer support, coupled with strategic collaborations and product innovations, positions us strongly for continued growth in the genomics field. We remain committed to advancing high-throughput, cost-effective sequencing technologies to support groundbreaking research and clinical applications, solidifying its position as a leader in genomic sequencing technology."

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 9,400 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

