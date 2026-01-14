In 2026, Financial Executives Prioritize Technology, AI, and Disciplined Growth for Resilient Performance

FERF's Financial Executives Priorities 2026 Report Reveals Shift From Planning to Execution as Finance Leaders Accelerate Digital Transformation

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF)—the independent nonprofit research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI)—today released the findings of its Financial Executives Priorities 2026 Report, revealing how finance leaders are navigating economic uncertainty with disciplined growth strategies and technology-driven transformation.

Released in partnership with Forvis Mazars, the report captures insights from more than 200 senior finance leaders—including CFOs, CAOs, and controllers—across industries, regions, and company sizes.

The findings explore executive priorities for 2026, top financial strategies, workforce and talent trends, cybersecurity and risk management, and the accelerating role of AI and digital transformation in the finance function.

Key Findings From the 2026 Report Include:

Technology and AI Take Center Stage – Finance leaders are accelerating digital transformation, making technology enablement and AI adoption core to strategy for efficiency and resilience.

– Finance leaders are accelerating digital transformation, making technology enablement and AI adoption core to strategy for efficiency and resilience. Economic Confidence With Cautious Optimism – Executives remain optimistic about U.S. economic performance and industry outlook, while applying disciplined selectivity to expansion and M&A decisions.

– Executives remain optimistic about U.S. economic performance and industry outlook, while applying disciplined selectivity to expansion and M&A decisions. Cybersecurity and Risk Stay Top of Mind – Organizations are investing in advanced controls and AI-driven automation to strengthen resilience against evolving threats.

– Organizations are investing in advanced controls and AI-driven automation to strengthen resilience against evolving threats. Operational Efficiency Drives Investment – Budgets remain disciplined, with a sharp focus on high-ROI digital initiatives that deliver measurable value.

Additional Insights From the 2026 Report:

Financial Priorities and Planning

48% of finance leaders cite revenue growth and market expansion as their top financial priority for 2026 (vs. 51% in 2025).

24% identify cost management and optimization as their leading priority.

14% rank implementing new financial technologies among their top financial priorities, up from 10% in 2025.

Only 9% cite liquidity and cash flow management as a top concern, down from 14% in 2025.

Technology, AI, and Digital Transformation

64% identify AI and machine learning as top technology investment priorities for 2026, up from 43% in 2025.

Only 15% of organizations report being well or fully prepared to support advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

51% say they are not prepared or only somewhat prepared, highlighting a readiness gap between ambition and execution.

Talent and Workforce Strategy

32% of organizations plan to increase headcount in 2026.

Data, technology, and AI skills now outrank traditional FP&A as the most sought-after capabilities within finance teams.

Most organizations plan wage increases aligned with inflation, signaling stability rather than aggressive labor competition.

Cybersecurity and Risk Management

Cybersecurity concern continues to moderate, with 19% of respondents reporting they are "very concerned," down from 28% in 2025.

Despite moderating concern, 61% still report feeling concerned about cybersecurity impacts, reinforcing its status as a persistent operational and financial risk.

In addition to providing forward-looking insight, the 2026 report highlights how financial executives are moving from post-inflationary caution toward execution. Leaders are increasingly focused on deploying technology and AI in practical, high-ROI ways while strengthening resilience, governance, and talent capabilities to support sustainable performance in the year ahead.

"Finance leaders enter 2026 focused on execution—turning priorities into measurable progress," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation. "The findings underscore a finance function that is increasingly confident, disciplined, and technology-enabled."

"Technology enablement is now central to how finance organizations drive value," said Jessica Coniglio, Consulting Assistant Managing Partner and Business Transformation Leader at Forvis Mazars. "Leaders are applying greater rigor to where they invest—prioritizing digital initiatives that are powered by AI, enhance continuous planning and performance, and drive finance stack modernization to deliver efficiency, insight, and resilience."

Methodology & Sources

The Financial Executives Priorities 2026 Report is based on confidential survey responses from 212 FEI executive-level members across public, private, nonprofit, and government sectors, collected between September 16 and October 24, 2025. The research also includes anonymized in-depth interviews with senior finance leaders.

Download the Full Financial Executives Priorities 2026 Report:

About Financial Education & Research Foundation, Inc.

Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the non-profit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI). FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI members and nonmembers alike, in a variety of publication formats. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be accessed at https://www.financialexecutives.org/Research.aspx.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars, LLP is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading global professional services network. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, the firm's 7,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally through the global network. Visit forvismazars.us to learn more.

