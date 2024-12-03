In a Forthcoming Memoir, Author I. J. Weinstock -- Son of Holocaust Survivors -- Reveals the Stranger-Than-Fiction Sexual Odyssey That Inspired His Controversial SECRET SEX LIFE Books

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When DreaMaster Books publishes I. J. Weinstock's new memoir, FROM ASHES TO ANGELS: My Secret Sex Life, early next year, it will become the latest addition to the award-winning author's groundbreaking SECRET SEX LIFE books.

A dream about sex became one man's destiny and the inspiration for his controversial SECRET SEX LIFE books that explore the mystery we call "sex." I. J. Weinstock's forthcoming memoir, FROM ASHES TO ANGELS: My Secret Sex Life, is as out-of-this-world as his fantasy novels. "My story will challenge your ideas about what's possible, about 'reality.' Some may think I'm delusional. There were times I did, too. But this is a true story. It happened to me." The memoir will be available in early 2025. A Unique Publishing Phenomenon. I. J. Weinstock's controversial fantasy series, THE SECRET SEX LIFE OF ANGELS, explores the outer limits of our sexual potential. His nonfiction book, OUR SECRET SEX LIFE, proposes a new theory of sex and society. The 2025 publication of his intimate memoir about his stranger-than-fiction sexual odyssey that inspired his books will add to the synergy of this unique publishing phenomenon that attempts to change our ideas about sex and heal our sexual shame.

Weinstock's fantasy series, THE SECRET SEX LIFE OF ANGELS, explores the outer limits of our sexual potential. His nonfiction book, OUR SECRET SEX LIFE: The Key to Humanity's Destiny, proposes a new Theory of Sexual Relativity. His "Questioning Sex" articles probe the hidden connections between sex and society, from speculating about Jesus' sex life to revealing the sexual secret of Trump's political appeal.

The forthcoming publication of his intimate memoir will add to the synergy of this unique publishing phenomenon that both questions and attempts to change our ideas about sex.

The subtitle of Weinstock's new memoir — My Secret Sex Life — alerts the reader to expect the exploration of intimate sexual themes. What's unexpected is signaled in the title, FROM ASHES TO ANGELS — the profound legacy the Holocaust has had on the author's life. He opens his memoir with this question: "By what mystery, uncanny alchemy, and cosmic irony did the shadow and legacy of the Holocaust inspire my stranger-than-fiction sexual odyssey that ultimately became a life's mission to awaken humanity to the secrets of our sexuality and the hidden connections between sex, society, and destiny?"

He recounts how his "magnificent obsession" with sex began with a dream, a biblical-scale "Jacob's Ladder" of a dream in which "angels, instead of ascending and descending a ladder to heaven, were engaged in a sacred sexual rite of worship crossing a bridge to…god knows where?"

That dream changed the course of his life and inspired an extraordinary journey during which:

A dead BODY interrupted his lovemaking and made him wish he'd never had the dream.

A disembodied VOICE years later reminded him he had unfinished business with his dream.

A "SEX QUEST" exploring various tantric paths revealed some of what he'd glimpsed in his dream.

A series of extraordinary PARANORMAL SEXUAL ENCOUNTERS while grieving the loss of his wife, Joy, confirmed the "sexual revelations" he'd glimpsed on that dream bridge decades earlier.

Weinstock wrote the SECRET SEX LIFE books "not only to inspire an urgently needed conversation about sex but also to sound an alarm about the disastrous consequences of humanity's collective trauma of sexual shame that's the result of thousands of years of patriarchal distortion and religious oppression. Since our sexuality is a fundamental aspect of our humanity, we need to heal it."

FROM ASHES TO ANGELS: My Secret Sex Life will be published by DreaMaster Books in early 2025. For advance review copies, contact DreaMaster Books. The author's latest articles about sex and society can be found on Medium. For more information, visit www.IJWeinstock.com.

