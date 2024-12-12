To the Delight of Its Fans, the Next (5th) Book in the Controversial SECRET SEX LIFE OF ANGELS Fantasy Series Will Be Published in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DreaMaster Books has announced that the wait is almost over—in 2025, I. J. Weinstock will publish the next installment of his controversial SECRET SEX LIFE OF ANGELS fantasy series.

For fans of the series, it's more than a fantastic sex saga—one reader declared, it's "a sexual bible." According to another grateful reader, it's changed lives—"I'm eagerly anticipating the next books in the series and want to say thank you for the impact you've made on my life, and undoubtedly the lives of many others."

The cover of the first book in the series warns readers, "You'll Never Look at Sex in the Same Way Again!" Yet Weinstock promises that the new book—the 5th in the series—will be "the wildest yet," taking the epic quest of one man's initiation into the ancient "sexual mysteries" to the next level.

Titled "Riddle of the Sphinx," the new book will not only reveal "humanity's secret history and what really happened in the Garden of Eden" but also a sexuality that's "other-worldly." Since a reader recently described the series as "containing some of the most extraordinary sex scenes ever written…or imagined!" one can only wonder what that will be.

Fans of the series have been asking, "What happens next?" since 2020 when the 4th book in the series, "Realm of the Gods," was published. In the meantime, Weinstock has been busy writing about sexuality in new and controversial ways.

In 2022, he published a nonfiction book, OUR SECRET SEX LIFE: The Key to Humanity's Destiny, that presented his Theory of Sexual Relativity and revealed the hidden connections between sex and society. Since then, he's written a series of "Questioning Sex" articles in which he's asked probing questions to inspire new ways of thinking about sex.

He's also completed an intimate memoir, FROM ASHES TO ANGELS: My Secret Sex Life, which will be published in early 2025 and will reveal his stranger-than-fiction sexual odyssey that inspired the SECRET SEX LIFE books.

When asked why he writes so much about sex, Weinstock explains, "We, as individuals and as a society, are suffering from the collective trauma of sexual shame that's the result of thousands of years of patriarchal distortion and religious oppression. Since our sexuality is a fundamental aspect of our humanity, it's essential that we heal our sexual shame."

Weinstock wrote THE SECRET SEX LIFE OF ANGELS fantasy series because "telling stories is one of the most powerful ways to inspire, teach, and heal by reimagining what's possible, especially when it comes to something as important as sex."

He hopes that by combining intrigue, controversy, and eroticism, he's created a fantastic saga which "explores the outer limits of that mystery we call 'sex' while also inspiring sexual healing."

