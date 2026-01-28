In AI-Driven Discovery, Few Brands Are Chosen, Most Disappear

SOCi's 2026 Local Visibility Index Reveals the Rising Cost of Local Invisibility in the Age of AI

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the agentic workforce built for multi-location visibility across local and AI search, today released its 2026 Local Visibility Index (LVI) , revealing how artificial intelligence is collapsing local discovery into a single moment of choice. As AI-powered assistants replace traditional search results with a single recommended answer, visibility is no longer about ranking, but about being chosen.

"AI has collapsed the local decision journey," said Monica Ho, CMO at SOCi. "Consumers aren't scrolling through options anymore. They're asking AI to decide for them, and the cost of invisibility has never been higher. If your brand isn't optimized for AI search, you're not just losing rank - you're removed from consideration entirely at the moment of intent."

Analyzing more than 350,000 locations across 2,751 multi-location brands, SOCi found that AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity are dramatically more selective than traditional search. ChatGPT recommends just 1.2% of brand locations, compared to an average 35.9% appearance rate in Google's local 3-Pack, making AI visibility nearly 30 times more selective than traditional local search. This means brands competing in AI-driven discovery face a dramatically narrower window for visibility than ever before.

"The cost of this shift is significant," said Ho. "In AI-driven discovery, there is no fallback list and no second page. If a brand isn't selected by an AI assistant, it is effectively invisible at the moment a consumer is ready to decide."

While AI systems still rely on many of the same fundamentals that have long powered local search like accurate business data, strong reputation signals, and active local engagement, they apply those signals far more aggressively. Inconsistent or incomplete listings reduce AI confidence and can remove brands from consideration entirely. In an AI-driven discovery environment, weak local signals don't just hurt performance. They create invisibility.

Consumer sentiment has emerged as one of the strongest gating factors for AI visibility - something brands can actively influence. SOCi's research shows that locations recommended by ChatGPT average 4.3-star ratings, underscoring how heavily AI platforms rely on reviews to assess trust and relevance. As AI collapses the funnel into fewer choices, sentiment increasingly determines which brands are eligible to be recommended at all.

The LVI also reveals that strong traditional local search performance does not guarantee AI visibility. In retail, SOCi found only 45% overlap between the most visible enterprise brands in traditional local search and those most frequently recommended by AI platforms. This reflects how AI assistants synthesize signals across Google Maps, Yelp, Facebook, and brand websites, rewarding brands with consistent, high-quality visibility across ecosystems rather than strength in a single channel.

For the first time, the 2026 LVI introduces AI visibility as a core benchmark alongside search, reputation, and social. The findings make clear that AI has not replaced local marketing fundamentals but has amplified them. Brands that invest in accurate data, strong sentiment, and ongoing local engagement across the most visited and trusted consumer channels will be best positioned to compete in a world where discovery increasingly depends on being selected, not just found.

The full 2026 LVI data set enables brands to benchmark their local and AI visibility performance against category leaders and understand where they stand as AI reshapes consumer discovery.

Download the full 2026 LVI Report at www.soci.ai/insights/lvi/ .

