SOCi Scales Agentic Workforce to 200,000 Brand-Trained Agents, Delivering 12.5 Million Tasks for Multi-Location Brands

SOCi's proven agentic workforce drives 1 million hours saved and $2.1 billion in annualized marketing value by executing the work that powers modern discovery across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the leader in agentic workforce solutions for multi-location enterprises, today announced a major expansion of the scale behind its visibility execution engine. SOCi now has more than 200,000 brand-trained Genius Agents™ deployed, which have completed 12.5 million local marketing tasks on behalf of enterprise brands. While much of the market is still testing how to operationalize agents, SOCi's Genius Agents™ are already deployed and executing brand-trained work at enterprise scale.

Since this time last year, SOCi's deployed agent base has grown more than 200%, increasing from 66,400 agents in Q4 2024 to more than 200,000 today. That growth reflects accelerating enterprise adoption as brands look for proven, continuous execution across an increasingly fragmented discovery landscape.

Together, SOCi's agentic workforce has delivered an estimated 1 million hours saved and helped brands recapture $2.1 billion in annualized marketing value by continuously improving the accuracy, freshness, and trust signals on which modern discovery now depends.

Visibility has changed. Execution didn't get easier.

Discovery is no longer limited to traditional search. Customers increasingly find brands through a growing ecosystem of AI search and GEO experiences, social platforms, and reputation channels. In this environment, visibility is earned through ongoing, location-level execution…accurate business data, fresh content, responsive engagement, and brand-consistent interactions, every day and at scale.

For most enterprise brands, that execution is the bottleneck. Strategy is rarely the problem. The challenge is sustaining the nonstop operational work required to keep thousands of locations visible and trusted everywhere discovery happens.

From software you manage to work that gets done.

SOCi was built around a simple shift…stop selling tools and start delivering staffing-level execution through agents.

Each location is supported by a dedicated AI agent trained on the brand's standards and continuously adapting to local market needs. These agents autonomously execute the work required to maintain visibility, accuracy, and engagement across every major discovery channel, without adding to human team workloads.

At the foundation is SOCi's centralized intelligence layer, a unified source of truth for brand knowledge, guidelines, and goals. That intelligence guides SOCi's agentic workforce as it executes and optimizes the actions that directly influence discovery outcomes at scale.

Milestone Impact

SOCi's latest milestone reflects compounding scale and output across its agentic workforce:

200,000 agents deployed

12.5 million tasks completed

1 million hours saved

$2.1 billion in annualized marketing value

At this scale, agentic execution becomes operational infrastructure, enabling enterprise teams to maintain always-on visibility without proportional increases in headcount.

What the agentic workforce executes

SOCi's brand-trained agents autonomously perform the work that drives visibility and trust at scale, including:

Maintaining accurate, consistent location-level business information across discovery channels

Publishing and refreshing local content to reflect relevance and recency

Responding to customer reviews and engagement signals in near real time

Continuously optimizing visibility performance as markets, platforms, and algorithms change

"Visibility today is a daily operational requirement, not a quarterly campaign," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "The brands that win will be those that can execute continuously without forcing human teams to carry an impossible workload. SOCi's proven agentic workforce turns brand intelligence into action at every location, so customers find accurate information, fresh content, and responsive engagement wherever discovery happens."

Proven impact across enterprise brands

SOCi's agentic workforce is already delivering measurable results for large, distributed brands. Published customer case studies from The Goddard School , Liberty Tax , and Rita's Italian Ice highlight how brand-trained agents drive real operational gains…from improved local accuracy and faster response times to stronger reputation performance at franchise scale.

Learn more

To learn more about SOCi's agentic workforce and how it drives multi-location visibility across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, visit www.soci.ai/agents .

About SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the world's first agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews — ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done — intelligently, consistently, and at scale. Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE SOCi