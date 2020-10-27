In an Uncertain Year, Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors Delivers Confidence in Luxury Home and Commercial Holiday Decorating

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is inherently stressful, particularly in 2020 when the only thing to expect is the unexpected. Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors has risen to the challenge by putting magic back into the season for its commercial and residential customers with its stress-free, turnkey decorating services.

Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors

Tampa Bay and Gulf Beach area clients may schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss their holiday design wishes, whether that includes using personal ornaments on the Christmas tree or incorporating whimsical and unexpected elements from Priscilla Castellano's design showroom on Ehrlich Road in Tampa.

"Each job has its own personality based on the culture of the business or family," states Castellano. From opulent jewel tones and fabrics for a client of Russian heritage to a bonus room decorated for the ultimate University of Florida sports super fan, Castellano's team strives to make their clients' imaginations come to life.

Decorating day becomes a breeze for clients, who need to do little more than grab a cup of cocoa and watch the magic unfurl. Like Santa's team of elves, the Andrea Lauren designers swoop in with their décor and expertly arranges each bow, light, and ornament on the trees and wreaths. As quickly as they came, they're gone, leaving the home or business ready to be enjoyed in its fully decorated splendor.

Perhaps the best way that Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors makes the holiday season the most enjoyable time of year is that after Dec. 31, the team comes back, carefully packs everything up, and stores it until next year, leaving nothing but happy holiday memories behind. Castellano noted, "We offer full project management from start to finish." For Tampa Bay area clients, it is the most effortless and elegant way to enjoy the weeks ahead.

Andrea Lauren Elegant Interiors merges research, project management, concept planning, and design to develop innovative solutions that best meet its clients' needs. The design firm has been providing exceptional client services in the Central Florida region since 1999. It strives to provide peace of mind during the all-too-often stressful design process with a master plan that best fits each client's taste, lifestyle, and budget.

