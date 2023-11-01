In Celebration of the Anticipated Release of Disney's Upcoming Animated Musical Feature Wish, Asha Makes Her Disney On Ice Debut Tonight at the Prudential Center

Feld Entertainment presents Disney On Ice: Magic in the Stars featuring the most Disney characters in one show and the on-ice debut of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon and Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2!

ELLENTON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Witness the captivating sight of Asha on ice before her cinematic debut in the epic Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated musical adventure Wish. Asha and her friend Star will dazzle audiences as they skate to "This Wish," written by Julia Michaels and Ben Rice and performed by Academy Award®- winning actress Ariana DeBose. This latest Disney On Ice production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs. Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air when Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars visits hometowns across the US!

Asha from Walt Disney Animation Studios' newest animated feature film Wish makes her Disney On Ice debut at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars produced by Feld Entertainment

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today's favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Journey to Rosas, the kingdom of wishes, to meet optimistic and sharp-witted Asha. She makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy named Star. Together they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wonderous things can happen.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

For the first time on ice, escape "Into the Unknown" with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to "Life Is A Highway," and reconnect with Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia for Encanto, where the Madrigal family lives, and unlock the magic in the family's casita, to discover why "We Don't Talk About Bruno." Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to "Know Who You Are" and transform into Te Fiti.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has dreams they want to come true, but the brightest light shines inside of YOU! Every one of you is a STAR! So, shine bright and let your stories light up the night sky!

Enhance your Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars show ticket with a preshow Elsa and Mirabel Character Experience that includes games, storytelling, crafting, and interactive time with Elsa and Mirabel. Bring your personal device for great photo opportunities.

Please note: Adults & children, ages 2 and up, must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend experience. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

TICKETS : www.DisneyOnIce.com

It's easier than ever to experience the Disney magic. With a variety of ticket options, choose what fits best for an enchanted experience.

