In Celebration Of The New Watermelon Flavor, Absolut® Vodka Offers One Lucky Fan A Permanent "Fresh Escape" At Home This Summer

The past year has changed lives in a variety of different ways, but most have one thing in common: a lot of time at home. A recent survey found that at one point in the last year, almost half of the population spent more than 18 hours a day in their houses 2 . In particular, young adults are feeling the effects, with 52% now living with one or both parents – the highest rate since the Great Depression, according to a recent survey by Pew Research 3 . The Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape, a watermelon-themed escape on wheels, is offering a much needed break and a colorful change of scenery where one lucky winner can safely connect with friends in-person or virtually and disconnect from their standard day without leaving home.

"With so many of us spending more time than ever at home, we're excited to offer fans who feel stagnant in their day-to-day the opportunity to win the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape, a private space where they can mix up some cocktails, safely visit with friends – even if only virtually – and retreat to a new personal haven," said Regan Clarke, Vice President of Marketing, Absolut, Pernod Ricard USA.

The watermelon-themed escape comes with everything anyone could need for a much-needed, easy getaway including a sleeping area, bathroom, outdoor seating, grill, cooler, corn hole game and lawn chairs perfect for relaxing and sipping on an Absolut Watermelon Vodka Soda. And just like there's no sugar added* to Absolut Watermelon, no familial interruptions are added to the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape.

From April 19, 2021 through May 14, 2021, Absolut will ask fans on Instagram to "tell us you're stuck at home without telling us you're stuck at home" for the chance to win their very own, permanent Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape. One winner will be chosen after sponsor-selected judges have graded entries based on criteria noted in the contest rules agreement. The winner will receive the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape just in time for summer. While the Absolut Watermelon Fresh Escape was designed with the Boomerang generation in mind, it doesn't mean parents can't get in on the fun and enter for a chance to win for themselves. For more information about how to enter for a chance to win visit absolutfreshescape.dja.com.

Absolut Watermelon

The crystal-clear liquid has a pleasant, smooth taste and a distinct character of watermelon with no added sugar*.

Watermelon Vodka Soda

Ingredients:

1 Part Absolut Watermelon

2 Parts Soda Water

Watermelon & Lime Wedges

How to Mix:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add Absolut Watermelon. Top with soda water. Garnish with watermelon and lime wedges.

Watermelon Vodkarita

Ingredients:

2 Parts Absolut Watermelon

1 ½ Parts Fresh Watermelon Puree (optional)

¾ Parts Lime Juice

¾ Parts Simple Syrup

¼ Parts Orange Liqueur

Watermelon Slice & Lime Wedge

How to Mix:

Build in tin with ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass with a half salt rim. Garnish with watermelon slide and lime wedge.

Absolut Watermelon is available at retailers nationwide and ReserveBar for an MSRP of $19.99 (750ml) and $24.99 (1L). To learn more, visit us at Absolut.com/Watermelon – or follow Absolut on social via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

ABSOLUT WATERMELON®. WATERMELON FLAVORED VODKA. PRODUCT OF SWEDEN. 38% ALC./VOL. 2021 IMPORTED BY ABSOLUT SPIRITS CO., NEW YORK, NY.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 800 employees across the country. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Our products bring people together and serve a valuable role in society. We encourage responsible consumption of our products and fight alcohol misuse in society by evolving our business and our marketing, taking action on harmful drinking and engaging with our stakeholders for real change. As a founding member of the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org), we are proud to be a part of the campaigns that have worked to produce a 29% reduction in underage drinking over the past 10 years.

1 1 Nielsen AOC + Liq Plus L26W data through 3/06/21 2

We've Been Cooped Up With Our Families for Almost a Year. This is the Result, Washington Post, February 16, 2021 3 A Majority of Young Adults in the U.S. Live with Their Parents for the First Time Since the Great Depression, Pew Research, September 4, 2020

SOURCE Absolut