In Celebration of Women in Construction (WIC) Week Meet VERTEX's All-Female Construction Team

In June 2021, the Town of Pembroke, Massachusetts, voted to move forward with the design and construction of a new Community Center. The Vertex Companies, LLC (VERTEX) was awarded the role of Owner's Project Manager (OPM) for the construction of this community center.

What's unique? VERTEX has an all-female construction OPM team.

Construction of Pembroke Community Center, MA - All Women Construction Management Team

During a routine weekly meeting of VERTEX's construction project advisory team about their dozens of ongoing projects, Tim Bonfatti, Senior Advisor, Project Advisory and Christy Murphy, LEED AP, Project Executive, remarked, "Wow, we have an all-female construction OPM team on the Pembroke Community Center. I think this is a first for us." Later, Christy and Tim asked around to the broader team, but nobody could remember another project where they were part of an all-female management team in construction.

Watch video about the Construction of Pembroke Community Center and the all-Female Construction Management Team (VIDEO HERE)

VERTEX's OPM team for Pembroke Community Center project includes Christy Murphy (PX); Allyson Mahar (PM); and Suzanne Sarles (CSM). Although Christy, Allyson, and Suzanne have been working in construction for decades and are active in organizations that promote women in construction, this is the first time they were part of an all-female management team in construction. VERTEX is also proud of the fact that this all-female team is already lined up for additional work from Pembroke, on the strength of their current performance, for the Pembroke Public Safety Building.

As the role of OPM, VERTEX provides advice and consultation with respect to design, value engineering, scope of the work, cost estimating, general contractor and subcontractor prequalification, scheduling, construction and the selection, negotiation with and oversight of a designer and a general contractor for the project. VERTEX's team also ensures the preparation of time schedules, which serve as control standards for monitoring performance of the building project, and assists in project evaluation including evaluation of the performance of the design professional, contractors, and subcontractors.

Read more information about the Community Center project from the town's website: https://www.pembroke-ma.gov/community-center-task-force/news/community-center-building-project

Learn more about VERTEX's scope of work on this project: https://vertexeng.com/projects/pembroke-community-center/

