The Vertex Companies, LLC Acquires TriLogix Consulting, LLC

The Vertex Companies, LLC ("Vertex") is pleased to announce the acquisition of TriLogix Consulting, LLC

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome TriLogix to the Vertex team because both firms embrace a culture that maximizes urgency, learning, value, and synergies," said Bill McConnell, PE, MSCE, JD, Chairman of the Board. "TriLogix's suite of claims and advisory expert services will bolster Vertex's POWER OF AND strategy, which blends our forensics AND multi-disciplined services, and this serves as a key differentiator at Vertex."

Vertex continues to seek acquisitions that add exceptional talent, complementary employee-focused cultures, and a deep commitment to clients. Jeff Picard, Chief Strategy Officer of Vertex said, "The addition of the amazing team at TriLogix represents our continued commitment to better outcomes for our clients, colleagues, and communities." Hugh Coyle, Managing Director of Vertex's Project Advisory team noted, "We are excited to welcome the TriLogix team to Vertex. This partnership adds great synergies that benefit the organization and furthers our commitment to providing the best possible construction project control services in the industry."

TriLogix and its clients will have direct access to Vertex's resources and suite of specialized services. In a joint statement, TriLogix Leadership, Andrew Borglum, PE and Michael DiPrimo explained, "With Vertex, our team will continue to bring the commitment to quality service and technical excellence our clients have come to rely on while expanding the breadth of our services and geographic footprint."

About TriLogix Consulting

Established in 2002, TriLogix has a highly skilled group of construction professionals, with an emphasis on project controls. Their employees are credentialed and have a reputation of excellence. TriLogix has a diverse portfolio of projects, from commercial to residential, from sports and entertainment, to infrastructure and transportation. Additional information about TriLogix is available at www.trilogixllc.com

About The Vertex Companies

Vertex is an AEC firm that provides forensics, engineering, environmental, and project advisory solutions throughout North America. ENR consistently ranks Vertex as a top engineering design firm, construction program management firm, and environmental firm. Vertex is also ranked as a "Best Firm to Work For" in the industry, which underscores Vertex's commitment to its colleagues. For additional information about Vertex, please see www.vertexeng.com.

