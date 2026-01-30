BEIJING, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China's AI application:

Anyone who has watched "Iron Man" has likely dreamed of having a J.A.R.V.I.S. of their own — highly intelligent and remarkably efficient. After all, who wouldn't want such a capable assistant?

In China, the most cutting-edge AI is stepping into everyday life

In China, that vision is being turned into a reality. Recently, Chinese tech giant Alibaba rolled out an updated version of its AI assistant app, Qwen. Built on the company's open-source large language model Tongyi Qianwen, the new version is deeply integrated with real-world services across Alibaba's ecosystem, such as takeout delivery, online shopping, digital payments, maps and travel platforms. The app is able to complete tasks and deliver results autonomously. To illustrate, with a simple voice command like "order a Big Mac deliver it to my office" and a payment confirmation, you can just wait for the knock on the door. Even for more complex tasks, like booking plane tickets and hotels, all you have to do is give the order, and wait for the AI assistant to handle the rest for you.

From AI that merely "thinks" and "suggests" in the chat windows, to intelligent assistants that take initiative, execute tasks and deliver real-world outcomes, one can see that China's AI development is moving towards a more human-centered, needs-driven and life-integrated direction.

At the same time, this shift is continuously expanding the accessibility of scientific and technological dividends. Healthcare services offer a powerful example. Pancreatic cancer, known for its high mortality and frequent misdiagnosis, is notoriously difficult to detect early. But with China's AI model PANDA, the disease can be identified using non-contrast CTs that people usually receive during routine physical checkups, with high sensitivity and specificity. Moreover, the test cost is reported to be less than 200 yuan, about 25 USD, per screening. Now, similar AI models are being extended to the early detection of other types of cancers. Aside from cancer-screening, there are also health management apps, represented by Ant Afu. Afu helps users build healthy lifestyle habits, answers health-related questions, and analyzes physical examination reports. The app features AI avatars of several hundred top doctors from China, reducing repetitive offline workloads for physicians, while expanding access to high-quality medical services. Notably, more than half of its 15 million monthly active users come from third and lower-tier cities, where medical resources are traditionally less concentrated. With the help of AI, medical services are becoming more inclusive, universal, and convenient.

Another area where the benefits of AI are becoming visible is bridging the "digital divide" faced by the elderly. Online services such as ride-hailing and food delivery, which are second nature to younger generations, often become insurmountable barriers for many senior citizens. With AI assistants greatly lowering operational complexity, the senior demographic can likewise enjoy these everyday services, and even unlock new possibilities for connecting with the rapidly changing world.

When AI technologies are oriented towards improving real-life experiences like ordering meals, seeing a doctor, and traveling or commuting, technological progress can truly resonate with humanity development itself, generating value with warmth. By staying grounded and focusing on making technology accessible, affordable and genuinely helpful, China's AI development is releasing its people-centered potential in a way that is more subtle, and more far-reaching.

