In Collaboration With Backcountry, Shaun White Adds Women's Line of Snowboard Apparel to Namesake 'Whitespace' Brand

Global snowboard icon adds a women's base layer, puffer jacket, and riding kit to growing Whitespace brand, sold at Backcountry

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaun White, three-time Olympic gold medalist, builds upon his namesake brand with the addition of women's performance wear designed for riders of all disciplines. The performance brand, developed alongside outdoor retailer Backcountry, debuted two years ago with a limited-edition snowboard and has since evolved into a diverse portfolio of snowboards, goggles, and premium men's and women's apparel for on and off the mountain.

"We are super excited to expand into women's outerwear and base layers," says White. "For too long I've heard women complain about the lack of style and fit from their outerwear. This line is just the beginning of more exciting things to come."

The Whitespace women's collection is designed for women who want to feel good while riding. Shaun worked with an all-female team to ensure fit and function were paramount. The Graphene Midweight Base Layer Mock Neck ($89.00 USD) and Base Graphene Layer Bottom ($99.00 USD) provide a warm, yet breathable next-to-skin barrier for high performance activity. For outerwear, the High Waisted 3L Soft Shell Riding Bib ($349.00 USD) offers a PFC-free water repellent DWR, slimming construction fully sealed with Bemis 3L taping and YKK vislon zippers. The bib is best paired with the matching Insulated Riding Jacket ($379.00 USD), built with a dual zone thermal liner, brushed tricot face guard, and a thermal cell phone pocket to lock out the cold. The versatile Cropped Puffer Jacket ($349.00) seamlessly

transitions from the mountain to après. Each piece within the women's line was thoughtfully designed with advanced tech innovations paired with on-and-off mountain style.

"Female participation levels in snowboarding have been growing steadily over the past several years, so the opportunity to expand Whitespace with a women's line was a natural next step," says Melanie Cox, Backcountry CEO. "The Backcountry team proudly collaborated with Shaun to bring its Whitespace women's collection to fruition. In fact, our internal product developer and technical designer, who worked with Shaun on the collection, are both women who snowboard. It was a very personal project in which they were able to share their own ideas and feedback from their professional expertise and riding experience. The result is a technical, stylish, yet comfortable collection with a unique street-and-snow inspired aesthetic."

A fresh assortment of men's Whitespace apparel will also debut this month. New to the line, a Graphene Riding Hoodie ($99.00), and Tech Harrington Jacket ($199.00) have each been tactfully designed to adapt from a morning ride to a city stride. The brand will also unveil an expansion of hard goods including a newly redesigned line of snowboards and goggles. As Whitespace continues to grow, it will heavily invest in developing best-in-class products for everyone. With each product made, there is a passion for evolving and innovating to help all riders have the best experience possible on and off the mountain.

The new Whitespace collection will launch on October 17th and be available to purchase on https://www.backcountry.com/whitespace .

About Whitespace

Founded in 2022, Whitespace is an active lifestyle brand created by Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White. The signature brand inspires focus and motivation that clears the noise, turns doubts into drop-ins, and unlocks the send. Rooted in snowsports, Whitespace makes premium gear and apparel for snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, hiking, training, as well as casual streetwear for everyday life.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of Backcountry Gearheads to its epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, bike, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with trusted brands like GORE-TEX, Pertex, and ALLIED Down. After 15 years as a successful online retailer, Backcountry opened its first brick and mortar location in Park City, UT and has since expanded its retail footprint to include nine stores from coast to coast, offering a seamless omnichannel experience for its consumers. Venture beyond.

