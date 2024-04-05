In coordination with DoH J.P. Morgan's Life Sciences Private Capital announces Life Sciences Innovation Summit 2024 finalists ahead of ADGHW

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Life Sciences Private Capital, Blue Horizon Advisors and United AlSaqer Group announce the 11 finalists of the inaugural Life Sciences Innovation Summit 2024 on May 14 – 15, 2024.

Healthcare Innovation (PRNewsfoto/The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi)

The finalists were selected from a pool of exceptional candidates across more than 20 countries and represent a diverse range of companies and research institutions developing innovative therapeutic solutions. Each finalist has demonstrated a commitment to advancing healthcare through creativity and groundbreaking research, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet patient needs for diseases of prevalence in the Middle East.

Finalists selected to compete in the summit include:

Algen Biotechnologies, Chun-Hao Huang , PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO AnaCardio, Patrik Strömberg, PhD, CEO

Chimera Therapeutics, Matthew Lorence, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

Harmonic Discovery, Rayees Rahman, PhD, CEO

Lactocore, Anton Malyshev , PhD, Founder & CEO

, PhD, Founder & CEO Medicovestor, Seah Lim , PhD, CEO

, PhD, CEO Oncoheroes Biosciences, Cesare Spadoni , PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

, PhD, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Paradox Immunotherapeutics, Natalie Galant , PhD, Co-Founder & CEO

, PhD, Co-Founder & CEO SaudiVax, Mazen Hassanain , PhD, CEO

, PhD, CEO Ypsilon Therapeutics, Dongxing Zha , PhD, Founder & CEO

, PhD, Founder & CEO ZTI Biosciences, Jaden Hyungseok Chang , PhD, CEO

Stephen Squinto, PhD, Chief Investment Officer, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with the stellar leadership of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Blue Horizon Advisors, United AlSaqer Group, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other local leaders in launching our inaugural innovation summit."

Nabil Kobeissi, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Horizon Advisors added: "We are grateful to these preeminent scientists and business leaders for coming to Abu Dhabi to experience our growing innovation hub and meet these stellar finalists. With over 150 highly qualified applications submitted from around the globe, clearly the medical research and innovation community is paying attention to this event."

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said: "The hosting of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management Life Sciences Innovation Summit 2024 on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week reflects the Department's dedication to transforming the regional healthcare ecosystem and accelerating innovation and healthcare outcomes. The Department of Health –

Abu Dhabi takes immense pride in fostering a disruptive environment where bright minds, researchers and innovators can bring forth groundbreaking solutions and treatments that contribute to the health and well-being of community members in Abu Dhabi and beyond. Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week aims to bring together innovators, investors and industry leaders to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the future of healthcare. Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for life sciences and innovation, we look forward with excitement to ADGHW as we are confident it will mark a valuable starting point to a new era of collaboration with leading international partners on the global healthcare stage."

The finalists will be judged by an esteemed panel, which includes:

Laurie Glimcher, MD, President and CEO at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Jorge Guzman, MD, CEO at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Prof. Shahrukh Khurshid Hashmi, Director of Research at Department of Health, Abu Dhabi

David Hung , MD, Founder, President and CEO at Nuvation Bio

, MD, Founder, President and CEO at Nuvation Bio Yasmine Hayek Kobeissi , PhD, CQF, BSc., Executive Director at Blue Horizon Advisors

, PhD, CQF, BSc., Executive Director at Blue Horizon Advisors Anya Schiess , Managing Partner at J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital

In addition to the pitch competition, the summit will feature keynote speeches and networking opportunities to provide attendees with investment opportunities and valuable insights into the future of life sciences innovation. Learn more about the finalists and summit here.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH held on 13th-15th May 2024, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The event seeks to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, and bring together researchers, policymakers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2380078/Healthcare_Innovation.jpg

SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi