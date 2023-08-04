In-Depth Insights into Saudi Arabia's Operational and Upcoming Colocation Data Centers 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel-based solution covers a vast portfolio analysis, providing crucial information on both existing and upcoming colocation data centers in the region.

Key Features of the Database:

Detailed Analysis of Existing Data Centers: The database contains an in-depth examination of 21 operational data centers in Saudi Arabia . This includes essential details such as location, operator/owner name, core & shell area (white-floor area), core & shell power capacity (IT load capacity), rack capacity, year of operations, and power/cooling redundancy. Insightful Overview of Upcoming Data Centers: Additionally, the database covers 32 upcoming data centers, shedding light on investment details, location, investor name, area (white-floor area), power capacity (IT load capacity), and projected investment across electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction services. Geographic Coverage: The data centers covered in this database are spread across prominent cities in Saudi Arabia , including Al Ahsa , Al Qassim , Dammam , Jeddah , Medina, and Riyadh . Colocation Pricing Analysis: The database offers valuable information on retail colocation pricing, with details on Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) rates. Furthermore, it includes wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

Market Highlights:

Saudi Arabia's data center market is experiencing a surge in investments from colocation operators and enterprise data centers alike. This unique proposition places the country in a favorable position for substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Notably, Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), a Joint Venture (JV) between Quantum Switch and Tamasuk, signed a significant deal with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). The partnership aims to develop new data centers across the country, with a projected power capacity of around 300 MW by 2026.

Geographically, the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh contribute to over 50% of the existing white floor area in the Saudi Arabia Data Center Market. Additionally, Mobily and Saudi Telecom Company together account for more than 75% of the rack capacity in the market.

Target Audience:

This database is tailored to meet the needs of various industry stakeholders, including:

Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data Center Construction Contractors Data Center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants in the Market Consultants, Consultancies, and Advisory Firms Corporate and Government Agencies

Investors/Operators Covered:

The database provides detailed information about key players in the Saudi Arabia data center market, including:

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd

GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company)

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

NourNet

Saudi Telecom Company

