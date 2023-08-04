In-Depth Insights into Saudi Arabia's Operational and Upcoming Colocation Data Centers 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Excel-based solution covers a vast portfolio analysis, providing crucial information on both existing and upcoming colocation data centers in the region.

Key Features of the Database:

  1. Detailed Analysis of Existing Data Centers: The database contains an in-depth examination of 21 operational data centers in Saudi Arabia. This includes essential details such as location, operator/owner name, core & shell area (white-floor area), core & shell power capacity (IT load capacity), rack capacity, year of operations, and power/cooling redundancy.
  2.  Insightful Overview of Upcoming Data Centers: Additionally, the database covers 32 upcoming data centers, shedding light on investment details, location, investor name, area (white-floor area), power capacity (IT load capacity), and projected investment across electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction services.
  3. Geographic Coverage: The data centers covered in this database are spread across prominent cities in Saudi Arabia, including Al Ahsa, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, and Riyadh.
  4. Colocation Pricing Analysis: The database offers valuable information on retail colocation pricing, with details on Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) rates. Furthermore, it includes wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

Market Highlights:

Saudi Arabia's data center market is experiencing a surge in investments from colocation operators and enterprise data centers alike. This unique proposition places the country in a favorable position for substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Notably, Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), a Joint Venture (JV) between Quantum Switch and Tamasuk, signed a significant deal with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). The partnership aims to develop new data centers across the country, with a projected power capacity of around 300 MW by 2026.

Geographically, the cities of Jeddah and Riyadh contribute to over 50% of the existing white floor area in the Saudi Arabia Data Center Market. Additionally, Mobily and Saudi Telecom Company together account for more than 75% of the rack capacity in the market.

Target Audience:

This database is tailored to meet the needs of various industry stakeholders, including:

  1. Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  2. Data Center Construction Contractors
  3. Data Center Infrastructure Providers
  4. New Entrants in the Market
  5. Consultants, Consultancies, and Advisory Firms
  6. Corporate and Government Agencies

Investors/Operators Covered:

The database provides detailed information about key players in the Saudi Arabia data center market, including:

  • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd
  • GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company)
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Mobily
  • NourNet
  • Saudi Telecom Company

