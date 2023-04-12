In Earth Day Salute, Paramount Business Jets Updates its Web-Based Carbon Offset Calculator to Offer More Precision and Options

LEESBURG, Va., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day 2023, on April 22, charter and jet card provider Paramount Business Jets has updated its pioneering, open-source Private Jet Carbon Offset Calculator, heralded as the first carbon emissions calculation tool for the business aviation community when introduced on PBJ's web site in 2019.

Charter Broker's Version 2 Carbon Offset Tool enables private aviation industry to make more informed decisions and reduce footprint in honor of Earth Day

The calculator allows users to quickly determine carbon emissions for their flights by simply inputting the departure and destination points and the type of aircraft; the calculator instantly tabulates the flight time and emissions in pounds and metric tonnes of CO2. The page also provides links to several organizations offering accredited offset programs for travelers interested in purchasing offsets to reduce their carbon footprints.

"We feel that this can help the environment, and that's why we put time and effort into updating it," said Paramount Business Jets founder and CEO, Richard Zaher. "We're proud to be involved with the project."

With the updated version, users can now select the specific category as well as the aircraft model, rather than simply the aircraft model as in the first iteration, for more precise emission calculations. Additionally, the calculator now presents greener aircraft options appropriate for the mission.

"This tool helps those who are creating carbon emissions be more aware of them, and helps in lessening them by giving the client the ability to make a more informed decision," said Zaher.

The offset organizations referenced on the site report that, "They're receiving offset requests from clients coming through our calculator on a regular basis," Zaher said. "We like to say it gives customers the option of lowering their emissions without lowering their comfort level."

Zaher noted that when the calculation tool launched in 2019, information on business aircraft carbon emissions "was extremely difficult to track down," and for travelers wishing to go carbon neutral, "It was generally at least a two-day process to determine the carbon footprint of your flight."

To further the cause of sustainability and carbon-neutral travel, Paramount Business Jets has always offered the emissions calculator's source code to any service provider who wants to create one for their own site.

Meanwhile, the need for awareness and action has increased. In addition to the calculator, the page provides high-value information on carbon emissions and offsetting strategies. The Paramount Business Jets Private Jet Carbon Offset Calculator can be accessed at https://www.paramountbusinessjets.com/tools/carbon-offset-calculator.

Celebrated annually on April 22 since 1970, Earth Day marks the birth of the modern environmental movement and is observed in more than 190 countries worldwide.

About Paramount Business Jets

Paramount Business Jets (PBJ) is a worldwide aircraft charter brokerage and jet card membership provider recognized throughout the industry for its fair and ethical business practices, with a corporate culture built upon the core principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency. PBJ was founded in 2005 by Richard Zaher, a former pilot, and Aerospace Studies graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU). For more information, visit www.ParamountBusinessJets.com.

